featured
Bleachers inspected, reports pending
- Nick Carroll, Review Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
SUNRISE SUMMIT - After closing the bleachers in the gymnasium and at Rannells Field, the board has moved swiftly to tackle the problems on hand regarding safety and compliance. As of Aug. 12, both bleachers have been reviewed by teams of inspectors which included the State Fire Marshal. Currently, the board is waiting for the official inspection report which will determine the next steps in the process.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione stated:
"The stadium and gymnasium bleachers have been inspected. The Fire Marshall has also visited HHS. The bleachers are still closed per the guidance of our legal counsel pending the outcome of the inspection. The Hampshire County Board of Education and I will require sufficient time to review the inspection once received and arrive at an informed decision in moving forward."
The board did confirm that attendance at volleyball games and events at Rannells Field will be permitted. Stay tuned to the Hampshire Review for more updates.
Tags
Nick Carroll
Managing Editor / Sports Editor
Appalachian Hoosier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Podcasts
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
From Our Weekender Advertisers
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.