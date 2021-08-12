Rannells Bleachers.jpg

Bleachers at Rannells Field are currently closed
SUNRISE SUMMIT - After closing the bleachers in the gymnasium and at Rannells Field, the board has moved swiftly to tackle the problems on hand regarding safety and compliance. As of Aug. 12, both bleachers have been reviewed by teams of inspectors which included the State Fire Marshal. Currently, the board is waiting for the official inspection report which will determine the next steps in the process. 
 
Superintendent Jeff Pancione stated: 
"The stadium and gymnasium bleachers have been inspected.  The Fire Marshall has also visited HHS.  The bleachers are still closed per the guidance of our legal counsel pending the outcome of the inspection. The Hampshire County Board of Education and I will require sufficient time to review the inspection once received and arrive at an informed decision in moving forward."
 
The board did confirm that attendance at volleyball games and events at Rannells Field will be permitted. Stay tuned to the Hampshire Review for more updates. 

