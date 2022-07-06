Gov. Jim Justice says he will move swiftly toward a special session to clarify West Virginia’s laws on abortion, although he didn’t specify timing or describe preferred aspects of policy.
The governor’s comments Friday followed a lawsuit over West Virginia’s law outlawing abortion that dates back to the 1800s, as well as a legal opinion by the Attorney General that concluded that law is viable, but would benefit from legislative review.
“I agree wholeheartedly that we need to move faster and we need to move for further and more detailed clarification,” Justice said during a wide-ranging briefing.
On June 24 a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices overturned the Roe vs. Wade conclusions that established a federally guaranteed right to abortion for the past 50 years.
That decision did not outlaw abortion across the country, but instead left the matter to states. West Virginia’s law was inactive during the years Roe was in effect, but was not repealed. The West Virginia law makes performing an abortion a felony punishable by 3 to 10 years imprisonment.
Besides that, West Virginia legislators have passed a range of laws in the years since Roe to regulate and restrict abortion.
The review by the Attorney General concluded that each of West Virginia’s laws is viable and defensible — but that it would be better if the Legislature would move toward a comprehensive policy.
“The Attorney General stands ready to defend these statutes to their fullest extent. But courts may apply them in unexpected ways,” the office wrote in its legal review.
“For that reason, the Legislature is advised to re-enact a comprehensive framework governing abortions to avoid any potential variances among prohibitions, definitions, scope, exceptions, or otherwise.”
The Attorney General review outlined several big decisions legislators will have to make:
• Whether to enforce the state’s abortion law through criminal statutes or whether to weigh more civil enforcement measures that might involve medical licensing rather than imprisonment;
• Whether to impose penalties on the provider, the pregnant woman or both;
• Whether to maintain a decentralized criminal enforcement system like county prosecutors as opposed to central, statewide enforcement;
• The nature of any exceptions , which might include instances of rape or incest or the early months of pregnancy;
• How to treat abortion drugs that may be available by mail. Should the ability of West Virginia doctors to prescribe these drugs be restricted?
In addition to those considerations, the Attorney General concluded that the Supreme Court’s recent Dobbs ruling indicates any state law would need to reflect consideration of the life of the mother.
“Any state abortion restriction must include an exception for abortions performed to save the pregnant woman’s life,” the Attorney General wrote.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, who represents Hampshire County, agreed that legislators need to weigh a variety of issues surrounding abortion policy in West Virginia.
“Yes, I do think it’s important that the Legislature clarify things,” Trump said today on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”
“Obviously it is an issue that is historically fraught with controversy. People have strong feelings about it on both sides. I always like to be optimistic and think perhaps we can find consensus as to what the law should be. When the citizens are clear about what they want, I like to think the Legislature will reflect that.”
