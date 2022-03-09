ROMNEY — It’s LSIC season again, and the 2 schools from Capon Bridge kicked it off at Monday evening’s school board meeting.
Each school in Hampshire County has an LSIC (local school improvement council) that appears in front of the school board annually to share the school’s plans, goals, needs and generally gives the board a feel for the climate at that particular school.
Capon Bridge Elementary and Capon Bridge Middle were 1st on the docket for 2021-22.
Elementary Principal John Ferraro gave the board some insight into how the school year has been going for the Hawks, highlighting the presence of a dedicated academic coach and the importance of the aides in 1st-grade classrooms.
“We have a great deal of camaraderie there; we’re getting and holding on to a lot of great staff members,” Ferraro said, but he also emphasized the need for 4 full-time special education teachers, and suggested the board consider adding an ag science teacher, since over the summer, a greenhouse was added to the campus.
“We are an agricultural county. Ag is a big part of who we are,” he added. “It would certainly be worthwhile.”
Board President Debbie Champ drew attention to the data surrounding the school’s 1st-grade classes, which she said have been struggling “across the board,” not just at Capon Bridge.
After 2 years of Covid-19 meddling with learning, challenges in the 1st grade classrooms aren’t surprising, Ferraro said, and having the aides in the classrooms has helped.
CBMS principal Ann Downs and her LSIC team explained that the school had 3 goals for the 2021-22 school year: to boost attendance, to facilitate a positive, supportive school climate and to learn and grow.
A few CBMS 8th-graders also offered their insight, with Carter Smith emphasizing the effect that athletic achievement and extracurricular success has on developing and maintaining a positive school climate.
PE teacher Sue Davis said that while there are many positive things to come out of being back in person, there are still many, many challenges.
“It’s been nice to reintroduce things Covid took from us,” she began. “We’re exhausted. It truly has been a difficult school year. It’s time we consider the mental health of our teachers.”
Attendance was high on the list of discussion points as well for the middle school’s LSIC. Della Knight, another 8th grader, explained that good attendance is imperative if you don’t want to miss important assignments.
Jackie McCartney, assistant principal at both CBMS and RMS, also added her insight, pointing out that with her math background and Downs’ ELA background, the school has “a really good balance.”
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 21, and the LSICs for Romney Elementary and Middle, as well as Slanesville Elementary, will appear in front of the board. o
