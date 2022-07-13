Hot food and wet fun are on tap in Springfield this weekend.
The Springfield Valley Fire Company’s annual Corn Fest is Saturday and Sunday at the fire hall.
Vendors will be on hand starting at 10 a.m. both days. The corn — and barbecued chicken or ribs along with all the fixings — will be available starting at 11.
Sunday brings the Battle of the Barrels with fire companies from around the area vying for firehose supremacy. The action starts at noon.
The new Covid-19 variant is spreading across Hampshire County and the entire state of West Virginia.
The Health Department reported 23 active cases here Monday afternoon, out of 48 new cases over the previous 7 days. Cases are apparently mild as none of the 23 are hospitalized, continuing a weeks-long streak.
Only 12 counties were green on Tuesday’s 5-color tracking map; 42 were yellow and McDowell County in the southern part of the state was gold.
The tour of Hampshire County’s 1-room schools returns July 25.
The Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees stages the tour each summer to revisit a different group of old schools. 75 years ago, the county had 46 schools.
This year’s schools (or sites) are located along Jersey Mountain Road and the Slanesville and Springfield Grades.
To join the group, be at the Food Lion parking lot at 8 a.m. Monday, July 25. Dress comfortably, bring rain gear and bug spray.
Bonnie’s Bus is coming to Hampshire County in August.
The mobile mammography service will be at the Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike in Augusta, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16, a Wednesday. Get a doctor’s order and call 304-496-9640 to set up a screening.
The IRS has temporarily increased the mileage reimbursement rate from 58.5 cents a mile to 62.5 cents. The increase went into effect July 1 and runs until Dec. 31.
It’s Safe Driver Week until Saturday. Law enforcement agencies are focusing on commercial vehicle drivers who are speeding, with a secondary concentration on unsafe driving behaviors.
West Virginia’s average gas price fell another 9 cents a gallon last week, averaging $4.67 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. The price was 24.1 cents lower than a month ago, but still $1.65 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 12.8 cents a gallon last week, averaging $4.66 Sunday. The national average is down 34.4 cents from a month ago, but stands $1.54 higher than a year ago. Diesel declined 8.5 cents last week, standing at $5.65 per gallon Sunday.
