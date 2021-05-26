Congress needs to overturn a Trump-era regulation that would allow predatory lenders to evade state consumer protections, some of them only recently approved by voters and lawmakers, and offer small loans with triple-digit interest rates.
Sen. Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has introduced legislation with Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García that would roll back the regulation. But time is of the essence: it has to come up for a vote before the full Senate by this week.
The lawmakers are seeking to overturn a last-minute regulation approved by Trump-era regulators that would facilitate predatory behavior by allowing payday lenders to launder their loans through partnerships with rogue banks, whose charters exempt them from state interest rate caps.
This arrangement is often called “rent-a-bank” because bankers offer the loan, which predatory lenders immediately purchase off the bank’s books. Trump regulators called it a “true lender” rule, but banks are in effect fake lenders, fronting for this predation.
Banks are already helping to make predatory installment loans, with interest rates of 100% and higher. For example, after California adopted an interest rate cap on loans above $2,500, CURO – which operates the SpeedyCash and RapidCash brand of payday and high-cost installment loans – brazenly announced that “bank partnerships are great.”
This problem is a national one. Nearly every state has rate caps on longer-term installment loans; 18 states and the District of Columbia represent the more than 110 million Americans that are protected by strong rate caps on short-term loans; Nebraska and Illinois passed their measures in the past several months.
Ideally, Congress would pass a national law capping interest rates, but for the moment, it needs to stop the spread of predatory lending.
Predatory lending is a financial danger amidst a global pandemic that has hit low- and moderate-income families and communities of color, especially Black, Latino and Native American communities, particularly hard due to underlying health and socioeconomic disparities.
These high-cost loans do not promote access to credit, but rather the trap of never-ending debts that are rolled over repeatedly. They will leave borrowers with ruined credit, unable to borrow at lower interest rates even after the pandemic.
American voters strongly support state rate caps on a bipartisan basis. In November 2020, 83% of voters in Nebraska enacted a rate-cap ballot initiative to place a 36% interest rate cap on payday loans, joining states like Arizona, Colorado, Montana and South Dakota where strong bipartisan votes in recent years illustrate the public’s overwhelming support for anti-usury laws.
According to recent polling, 70% of voters across party lines support a 36% rate cap.
The Congressional Review Act, the law under which the senators are operating, gives Congress the ability to introduce and pass a joint resolution of disapproval to overturn this rule. If passed, Joint Resolution 15 would at a stroke eliminate the “fake lender” rule, protect borrowers and state interest rate limits.
Stephen Rouzer is a senior communications strategist for the National Consumer Law Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.