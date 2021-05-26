The pool will open June 4, the Friday after school is out in Hampshire County, Romney Parks and Recreation Commission President Kerri Shreve said Tuesday morning.
She said a prediction of cool, rainy weather for this weekend played into the decision.
The last hurdle for opening was approval from the Health Department.
Opening day is a week later than the traditional opening day for Memorial Day weekend. The holiday this year is next Monday, May 31, the latest it can be.
When the pool opens, Shreve said, hours will be noon to 5 p.m. 7 days a week. The pool can be rented for private parties from 6 to 8 p.m. any night.
Daily admission is $3 with a couple of other options available — a 15-date punch card for $30 or a season family pass for $150, good for up to 6 family members.
Pool parties cost $125 for up to 25 swimmers Monday — Thursday and $150 Friday — Sunday.
The pool never opened in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It underwent a change in management and an overhaul of the Parks and Rec Commission after 2019.
A big issue that became apparent in the interim was deterioration of the pump house associated with the chlorine tanks. Without income from pool operations those repairs were delayed until this spring.
But now maintenance has been done and the Hampshire County Arts Council is painting a new mural at the pool in anticipation of opening day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.