1
BERKELEY SPRINGS — A West Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole for the 2019 killing of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter.
Andy McCauley did not speak during his trial or at sentencing Thursday in Morgan County Circuit Court, news outlets reported. He was convicted of first-degree murder, death of a child by a custodian by child abuse and concealment of a body in the death of 15-year-old Riley Crossman, according to the reports.
During the sentencing hearing, Riley’s mother, Chantel Oakley, described her daughter as kind and amazing.
“Andy took that all away from us,” said Oakley, who asked the judge to impose the maximum penalty.
During the trial, Morgan County Prosecutor Dan James said that Riley had sent her boyfriend a text message the night of May 7, 2019.
“Andy’s in my room and I’m scared,” she wrote, according to James. The boyfriend was asleep when the message was sent.
James said McCauley suffocated Riley with a pillow in her bedroom.
Division of Natural Resources officers found the girl’s decomposed body along the side of a road in Berkeley County. Berkeley Springs High School had contacted her mother a week earlier about her absence from school.
At trial, the defense called no witnesses before resting.
A jury convicted McCauley last month and recommended no mercy.
W.Va. families
of grandparents, grandkids can get vouchers
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia grandparents who are the primary caregivers for their grandchildren ages 5 to 11 can receive a $150 school voucher if they are vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
The program is through the Healthy Grandfamilies vaccination incentive program. To receive a voucher, the family must be enrolled in West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program at healthygrandfamilies.com.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended the vaccine for use by children ages 5 to 11.
All vaccine-eligible members of the family must have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The vouchers can be used for school supplies, the governor’s office said in a news release.
About 19,000 West Virginia children live in households with a grandparent as primary caregiver, according to the Healthy Grandfamilies organization.
Ex-House Speaker Robert Kiss dies at 63
3
CHARLESTON — Robert Kiss, who spent a decade as speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates and later served as state Department of Revenue secretary, has died, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
The cause of death of Kiss, 63, was not mentioned in a statement released by Justice on Friday night.
A Raleigh County Democrat, Kiss served in the House of Delegates from 1989 until 2007, including his final 10 years as speaker.
He later spent more than three years under Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin as secretary of the Department of Revenue, which oversees both tax collections and budget planning. Kiss also was a member of a Charleston law firm.
During his time in the House, Kiss was among a crop of state leaders who began to tackle state debts and funding gaps. He supported measures shoring up the pension fund for teachers, privatizing the state-run workers’ compensation system and gradually cutting taxes on groceries and corporate net income, among other initiatives. Kiss also championed proposals targeting insurance rates and prescription drug costs during his tenure.
“Bob exemplified the best of West Virginia and was dedicated to making the state the best it could be,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, who worked with Kiss during his time as governor. “After nearly two decades serving the people of West Virginia, he leaves behind a lasting legacy.”
Justice said Kiss was an integral part of establishing West Virginia’s Rainy Day Fund and also helped start the state School Building Authority and Water Development Council.
“Speaker Kiss embodied the West Virginia spirit of devotion to serving others,” Justice said in a statement. “Speaker Kiss ensured first and foremost that West Virginia’s finances were on solid ground, and worked tirelessly to make sure West Virginia was in a better position than when he started. His legacy will not soon be forgotten.”
School counselor charged with
possessing child porn
4
CHARLESTON — A West Virginia elementary school counselor has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Todd Roatsey, 42, is charged with possession of prepubescent child porn, news outlets reported, citing court documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Roatsey, who works at Pinch Elementary in Kanawha County, was named West Virginia’s Elementary School Counselor of the Year in 2016.
Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner said in an email that the school system found out about the charges on Nov. 3. She said Roatsey remains employed, but has not been at the school since Oct. 27.
The federal complaint says that Kik Messenger app representatives reported in August to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a profile had uploaded child porn. The complaint says the agents got the IP address used to allegedly upload child porn and searched a home where they found devices with images and videos, the complaint says.
According to the complaint, Roatsey said he had hosted AirBnB guests at the residence.
Roatsey was being held at the South Central Regional Jail, according to news sources. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.
West Liberty
censures president for unattributed speeches
5
WEST LIBERTY — The board of a small college in West Virginia has censured its president after he plagiarized some speeches.
West Liberty University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved the motion to censure President W. Franklin Evans. A board vote on the issue of firing Evans narrowly failed last month.
The reprimand becomes part of Evans’ permanent record for annual evaluation purposes.
Evans was accused of using quotes from several sources without attributing them during various speeches. Evans apologized last month in a letter to the university.
“The board now believes it is time for West Liberty University to move forward and face the many challenges that all universities across the country are dealing with,” board chairman Rich Lucas said after the vote.
In January Evans became the 1st Black president in West Liberty’s 183-year history.
Child killed in
3-vehicle crash on I-77
6
CHELYAN — Law enforcement officials say a young child was killed in a three-vehicle crash that also injured four others on Interstate 77.
According to news outlets, West Virginia State Police report that a vehicle driven by an 85-year-old woman was heading north on I-77 on Friday when the vehicle crossed over into the southbound lanes and into oncoming traffic. State police say the vehicle then struck 2 others.
A total of 5 people were injured, including a 4-year-old who was in the car struck by the driver going the wrong way on the interstate. The child later died from her injuries. The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately released.
Maintenance,
service workers strike at Huntington hospital
7
HUNTINGTON — Maintenance and service union workers at a West Virginia hospital went on strike Wednesday after their contract expired.
About 1,000 members of the Service Employees International Union District 1999 walked off the job at noon at Cabell Huntington Hospital, one of the largest employers in Huntington.
In a statement, union district secretary-treasurer Joyce Gibson said hospital officials “have repeatedly made it clear that they value profits over workers and patients.”
Cabell Huntington Chief Operating Officer Tim Martin said the hospital was disappointed that workers rejected a wage and benefits offer.
“Cabell Huntington Hospital has worked in good faith since August, throughout the demands of COVID, to reach a fair contract with a generous package of benefits,” Martin said in a statement.
The hospital’s offer included 3% average annual wage increases, increased shift differentials, an enhanced uniform allowance and continued automatic annual contributions to eligible employees’ retirement accounts.
Service employees also were asked to begin paying health insurance premiums. Under the hospital’s latest offer, it would have contributed more than 90% of health care costs for employees and their dependents.
Martin said replacement service workers are now assisting with daily hospital operations.
Gibson said the hospital is “paying contracted outside workers who are not invested in our community, rather than take care of their dedicated long-term employees.”
