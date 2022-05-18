Diligent coverage
Editor:
As my daughter graduates from Hampshire High, I want to thank the Hampshire Review for your diligent coverage of our county’s students’ accomplishments over the years.
This includes more than the weekly sports updates, such as pre-K graduation, art contests, reading awards, chorus concerts, student of the month announcements and service projects. Thank you for providing all of this exposure and recognition that helps these kids to understand their positive impact on the world.
Alanna Hartman, Romney
