KEARNEYSVILLE — Hospice of the Panhandle’s chief clinical officer has been named the agency’s new CEO.
“I am happy to announce today that as a result of a nationwide, intensive search that Nikki Bigiarelli has been chosen to be our next CEO,” the Rev. GT Schramm, president of Hospice’s board of directors, told staff earlier this month. “Nikki’s dedication and love for Hospice of the Panhandle is well known, as are her competency and leadership skills.”
Bigiarelli has served as the agency’s chief clinical officer since last May. She also served as clinical director and assistant clinical director as well as a nurse manager before becoming CCO. She has been a nurse at Hospice of the Panhandle since 2010 and began her career at Berkeley Medical Center in 2008 as a primary nurse and charge nurse in the progressive care unit.
“I first want to express my deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support I have received from so many,” Bigiarelli said. “I am both honored and humbled to be chosen to lead this wonderful organization. It really is a privilege and I am proud to support not just a team of such hard-working and caring individuals, but to serve this community and be part of an organization with such an important mission.”
Bigiarelli said over the past several weeks she has heard not only from staff, but has been congratulated from many in the community who know her or her family.
Bigiarelli takes over the post from legacy CEO Margaret Cogswell, who has worked for and led Hospice of the Panhandle for 36 years.
Hospice of the Panhandle has a long history of expanding services to meet the needs of those in the community with advanced illness and to provide support for their families. Bigiarelli shared that the future of healthcare is changing and Hospice of the Panhandle is poised to play an active role. Hospice care has always focused on interdisciplinary care, acknowledging patients as whole people — body, mind and spirit. The care offered is delivered primarily in wherever a patient calls home. That home can be a private residence, nursing home or assisted living or Hospice’s 14-bed inpatient facility.
Cogswell and Bigiarelli will work side-by-side for approximately four-six weeks before Bigiarelli steps in the role full-time in early June.
Schramm said that Hospice Board members underwent a nationwide search for Cogswell’s successor. The five-member search committee, comprised of Board members, trimmed down a list of more than 100 applicants.
Bigiarelli received her nursing degree from Shenandoah University in 2008. She became a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse in 2021 and is currently working toward a business strategy specialization certificate through the University of Virginia.
She is the current secretary for the Hospice Council of West Virginia. She is a member of the Board of Directors for Shenandoah Community Health, and completed the Leadership Berkeley program through the Martinsburg-Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce in 2020.
