KEARNEYSVILLE — Hospice of the Panhandle’s chief clinical officer has been named the agency’s new CEO.

“I am happy to announce today that as a result of a nationwide, intensive search that Nikki Bigiarelli has been chosen to be our next CEO,” the Rev. GT Schramm, president of Hospice’s board of directors, told staff earlier this month. “Nikki’s dedication and love for Hospice of the Panhandle is well known, as are her competency and leadership skills.”

