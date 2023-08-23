Last in a four-part series detailing the Braddock Campaign in the summer of 1755 (during the French and Indian War) when British forces attempted to capture Fort Duquesne from the French – and Hampshire County’s role in Britain’s defeat.
While the South Branch detachment was collecting wagons and recruits, the rest of the army began the journey on Sir John’s new road in Hampshire County. A few quotes from various journals and diaries of the soldiers give a glimpse of what it was like traveling on this road through Hampshire County:
On the 5th” (of May): - Marched at 5 (a.m.) in our way to one Henry Enock’s, being 16 miles from Potts (the camp they departed from), where we arrived at 2 o’clock. The road this day over prodigious mountains, and between the same we crossed over a run of water 20 times in 3 miles distance (probably Bloomery Run). After going 15 miles we came to a river called Kahapetin (Cacapon), where our men ferried the Army over and got to our ground ...(meaning their next camp located on Henry Enoch’s land and the first in Hampshire County). “...This morning was very cold but by 10 o’clock it was prodigiously hot...
Munday May the 5th, We marched to Kennets (Henry Enoch’s) Camp after a very Rainy Night and Morning. The tents being very wet made the Baggage very heavy, it being 18 miles.
Tuesday May the 6th. We halted and Rec’d five days provisions but no forige for our horses nor anything to be sold. We should be starved if it was not for the Kings Allowance (ordinarily, a soldier could expect that there would be many things for sale by local people that could supplement his diet. The lack of such opportunities as being so noteworthy highlights the isolated nature of the region and the fact that soldiers were unaccustomed to wilderness service).
(Letter written from Enoch’s Camp) ...the Provision in the Settlements was bad, but here we can get nothing but Indian Corn (what we know today as “corn” the distinction necessary in the 18th century because wheat was often referred to as “corn”), or mouldy Bisket; the fresh Bread we must bake in Holes in the Ground having no ovens...
From these passages, one gets a sense of the isolated wilderness the British troops encountered. It certainly must have been quite an alien world for troops newly arrived in America from garrisons in Irish towns. The hardships of the terrain and weather further burdened the soldiers, yet they seemed more inclined to dryly report on their experiences rather than complain about them.
In just over a week, these soldiers would arrive at Fort Cumberland, where they would rest and refresh themselves for several weeks before pushing onward in the final leg of their journey to the Forks-of-the-Ohio. In less than 3 months, these same soldiers would straggle back through the county in retreat with their wounded, with Philadelphia being their destination.
Unfortunately, there are no accounts surviving of the trip back through Hampshire County, but the sight of the grand British army in such desolate condition must surely have alarmed many Hampshire Countians, perhaps compelling them to build forts for defense. They would soon need them.
Clearly then, the passing of Braddock’s troops through Hampshire County had a considerable impact upon Hampshire County. The activity of Sir John St. Clair, acting by the orders and interest of the army’s leader, General Edward Braddock, laid a foundation network of roads that could support the vessels of commerce. There were new roads, wider roads, ferryboats, bridges and other improvements made in the transportation network. These improvements enabled the passage of wagons where none could pass before, thus connecting the very edge of the Virginia frontier to potential market outlets for excess local production. It is no exaggeration to say that St. Clair and his Virginia Regiment artificer companies (the equivalent of the Army Corps of Engineers today) sowed the seeds of commerce in Hampshire County.
But Braddock’s impact on Hampshire County went far beyond simple changes in the landscape. There is evidence of a very close familiarity between members of the army and civilians. Several Hampshire Countians responded to the very direct contact characteristic of army recruiting practices of this period. Usually, small groups consisting of a non-commissioned officer and several rank and file with a drummer would disperse into the various settlements and homesteads to announce the need for soldiers. While beating the recruiting drum, the army representatives would cajole, harangue, or deceive anyone into the King’s service. It is not fantastic to imagine such small parties fanning up and down the South Branch and outward to Patterson Creek from their base at Job Pearsal’s, visiting every small farm, in an effort to complete their ranks. At least four countians, for whatever reasons, joined with the men of Lt. Bailey while they were on the South Branch and later participated in that great, fateful battle at the Ohio.
Contact with the army also meant that an opportunity for a degree of material improvement was possible. Although wagons and horses being loaned to the army may not have been a willing act by settlers, they were paid for the use of the animals and equipment and compensated if such property was lost. Such an injection of cash into an economy could jump-start a developing area and accelerate the process of transforming a local economy from a barter and exchange driven economy to a market-capital driven one. Of course, had this been the only economic activity between the inhabitants of Hampshire County and the army there would be no appreciable impact upon the development of the region. However, the monetary transactions conducted while British troops were in the area in 1755 continued for at least a decade and increased tremendously as the British military presence in the region increased after the 1758 capture of Fort Duquesne. Therefore, the brief presence of Braddock’s troops in Hampshire County literally signaled a change in the future and fortunes of many of its inhabitants.
Terry Gruber is an educator from Augusta who is working to complete a graduate history program, focusing on the colonial frontier.
