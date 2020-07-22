A Burlington man has admitted to distributing methamphetamine.
Adam Michael, 38, pled guilty in federal district court last week to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Michael admitted to working with others to distribute the drug between October 2018 and February 2019 in Mineral County and elsewhere.
He faces 10 years in prison and up to $10 million in fines.
* * *
A pop-up storm cell whipped an outdoor memorial service Sunday afternoon in Delray.
The memorial service for Jimmy Rohrbaugh was underway when winds picked up over Delray Christian Church.
“A half mile either way and it was clear,” said funeral director Jerry Giffin. “It was a cell just over the church.”
Branches came down and knocked over 1 tent.
* * *
The state has given $92,249 to Burlington United Methodist Family Services Inc. for a program that provides intake, investigation and follow-up services for victims of child abuse in Hampshire and Mineral counties.
“I've said so many times that our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “We need to do everything we can to stand up for them. Through this program, we're providing real hope to our kids who truly need it most.”
* * *
Romney’s newest police car is on the road with a K9 insignia on the side.
* * *
The Morgan Arts Council plans to complete development of their Ice House art and community center. The Morgan County Commission awarded MAC $10,000 from local hotel/motel taxes for the initial phase of the project.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 3.2 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.14 Sunday in Gasbuddy’s daily survey.
Sunday’s price was 1.9 cents higher than a month ago, but 56.2 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average of $2.18 was down 2 cents in a week, up 5.4 cents in a month and down 58.4 cents in a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.