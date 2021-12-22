CAPON BRIDGE — Progress on projects around town, including the sewer system upgrade, and a discussion of the town’s Christmas celebration were the topics at at last Tuesday’s Capon Bridge Town Council meeting.
The town sewer upgrade should be nearing completion by spring, the council was told, with all construction materials needed for a new sewer plant fabricated by the end of January or beginning of February.
Pipes to carry sewage from the Capon Bridge Technology Park over Bear Garden Mountain have been laid past Mill Creek and are starting up the mountain, running south of U.S. 50.
Fabrication of the new Duff Lane bridge over Dillon’s Run has been scheduled for Feb. 24-28, according to Bridge Brothers, the company that will install it. A crew should arrive on site in early March to do the necessary site work and get the bridge in place before fish begin spawning.
More work may be needed on the water system, given the number of leaks that have been springing up. Water system superintendent Chris Turner reported the system’s water loss for November stood at 22%, and it was suggested some of the town’s American Rescue Plan money may have to go to replace pipes in areas where multiple leaks have been reported.
The town is setting up a mass notification system for boil water alerts, planning to use the same company that does the billing.
The council is discussing using a collection agency for delinquent citations and water and sewer bills, and Town Clerk Penny Feather will seek advice from the town of Romney on this.
The council agreed the Christmas celebration had gone well. Mayor Laura Turner noted that no one had expected such a big crowd.
Police Chief Miles Spence reported some complaints from drivers stopped for the parade, who could not understand why there was no detour, though any detour would have taken them longer than the 25-minute wait. Other than that, he said, everything went very smoothly.
“Nobody got hurt,” he noted. “Nobody got in a fight. And there were a lot of people.”
Council member Michelle Warnick reported that Brian Kerns, whose K&C Construction sponsored the Christmas parade, walked the parade route the next day with his wife, cleaning up what litter had been left behind.
Warnick reminded everyone that the town Christmas tree forest will be open and the lights on from dusk to 10:30 every night, and encouraged people to make contributions to help with future town Christmas celebrations.
In other business, the council discussed complaints that signs set out along the street by the River House were blocking the view of on-coming traffic for cars exiting Rickie Davy Lane. Chief Spence said signs are being placed in the road right of way, and he would explain to the River House that they can not do this.
The town also received a request to ask the Department of Highways to provide better signage for the U.S. 50-Timber Ridge Road intersection.
The council agreed it is a dangerous intersection, noting the volunteer fire department requested better signage there years ago, but since the intersection lies outside the town limits, there is nothing they can do.
The Town Council reviewed applications for the vacant part-time accounting clerk position, but found no suitable candidates. They will keep looking, seeking someone with QuickBook experience and a knowledge of accounting who can work weekdays from 9-1.
The town also still needs a town recorder and someone willing to fill the vacant seat on the Town Council.
“I think we are a fun bunch and I don’t know why no one wants to join us,” the mayor grumbled.
It was noted that the governor has declared Christmas and New Year’s Eve to be state holidays, and state workers get half a day off on Dec. 23 and 30. The council voted to close the town hall all day on those dates, so the Capon Bridge Town Hall will be closed December 23-24 and 30-31. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.