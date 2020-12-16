There’s no “Dear Mr.” this time like I have used in all my other open letters to you in this column.
If you think it’s a lack of respect, well I’m seriously ticked over your latest stunt. You know the one, where you hitchhiked on the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit over the presidential election.
The one where he (and you and our Congressman Alex Mooney among a bunch of other stooges) sought to tell Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia how to handle their own elections.
What a waste of taxpayer dollars for a grandstanding move that the Supreme Court unanimously declared was a non-starter – and 7 of the 9 justices said wasn’t even worthy of being heard in our land’s highest court.
So I’m mad.
I’m mad you spent any time and effort on this – time and effort we taxpayers bear the cost of.
I’m mad at how you turned what should be an office we look to for honest administration of the law and justice into a haven for political hacking.
I’m mad that you dragged West Virginia’s good name into this mess for no good cause.
I’m mad that you have so little regard for honestly cast votes that you would cheer on an attack on our democracy because those votes didn’t produce the result you lusted after.
And I’m maybe maddest at the hypocrisy of it all.
Ken Paxton’s suit whined that the 4 states in question bent the rules for voting in this pandemic-stricken year in ways that weren’t explicitly laid out in their laws.
His complaint is despicable because his own state, Texas, did the exact same thing.
And so did West Virginia, with your blessing, Patty-boy. Where does code say we can just issue a blanket reason to allow anyone to vote absentee?
(Not that I’m complaining about mail-in voting, but rules are supposed to be rules, aren’t they? How can we sue Michigan for doing what we – and Texas – did? Is the only difference that their votes went Democratic and ours were Republican?)
Oh, and if it’s OK for one state to sue another state over how it conducts its own business, then surely you will not be complaining if New Mexico or Rhode Island ever sues West Virginia, right?
Thank God we are a nation of laws and – until last week’s stunt that you signed onto, I would have added – a nation that cherishes equal justice under the law.
Apparently some of us — and I mean you, Morrisey — don’t cherish that any more.
We look for the people at the top of our legal system to act in good faith to uphold our laws and the principles of our democratic republic.
That should be you, but you and Mooney and a bunch of other toadies somehow think that rules only apply when you want them to.
Shame on you.
Shame on you for perpetuating the lies that this election involved widespread fraud.
Where’s the proof, not speculation?
Where are the facts, not tortured mathematical equations? You know your friend Paxton didn’t have a chance in a quadrillion of producing any evidence.
So, how could you sign your name to a friend-of-the-court brief supporting a work of fiction?
And I’d say shame on you for hitching your wagon to Ken Paxton’s lone star, but frankly I think you get what you deserve in that regard.
See, I’m with the observers who believe Paxton filed the suit solely to get President Trump’s attention in the waning days of the 45th presidency.
Surely you know that Paxton is under federal indictment in a securities case (his 2nd along those lines) and the FBI has opened an investigation into other activities of his that smell like corruption.
The man is fishing for a presidential pardon, and you abetted his scheme.
You backed his attempt to undermine democracy so he could try to get out of his own mess.
You dragged the name of the great state of West Virginia into your personal fool’s errand.
You showed your colors, Morrisey, and they’re an ugly shade of brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.