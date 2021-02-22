Hampshire County Schools will see a return to in-person learning 4 days a week, effective Wednesday, the board decided at their meeting tonight.
Hampshire schools will return to in-person learning 4 days a week
- Emma June Grosskopf, Review Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
The schools in the county have been working with a split AB schedule, but with the board’s decision tonight, students are set to return full-time.
Virtual Fridays will continue throughout the remainder of the school year, and students who wish to remain virtual are welcome to do so, said board president Debbie Champ.
Look for more information in this weeks Hampshire Review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Updated
- 0
The West Virginia Council of Churches released a public service announcement encouraging the use of face masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Podcasts
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
From Our Weekender Advertisers
Latest News
- Hampshire schools will return to in-person learning 4 days a week
- 3 cases of UK Covid variant confirmed in WVa.
- Friday-Sunday, Feb. 26-28
- Icy roads causing havoc in Hampshire, road closures
- Winter warning: 6 to 10 inches of snow starting tonight
- Poster contest begins for Arbor Day
- CBMS awards Students of the Month, Young Writers
- Envirothon seeks teams for April competition
Most Popular
Articles
- Icy roads causing havoc in Hampshire, road closures
- Hampshire schools will return to in-person learning 4 days a week
- Jerry M. Fitzgerald
- Winter warning: 6 to 10 inches of snow starting tonight
- 3 cases of UK Covid variant confirmed in WVa.
- Relative charged in teen’s murder
- The best and worst geological names in Hampshire Co.
- Covid claims 28th Hampshire resident
- Hampshire High grad becomes 2nd correctional officer to die from Covid
- Personal Best: Bill Maphis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 1
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.