Hampshire County Schools will see a return to in-person learning 4 days a week, effective Wednesday, the board decided at their meeting tonight. 

The schools in the county have been working with a split AB schedule, but with the board’s decision tonight, students are set to return full-time.
Virtual Fridays will continue throughout the remainder of the school year, and students who wish to remain virtual are welcome to do so, said board president Debbie Champ. 
 
Look for more information in this weeks Hampshire Review. 

