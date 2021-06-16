The council also considered and tabled a request that the town share in the cost of blacktopping a street in the Fort Edwards Estates subdivision.
Carl Nitz received this year’s Citizen Recognition Award and was presented with a plaque recognizing the time and support he gives to others through his volunteer work. Pizza for the reception that followed was provided by Rob and Stacy Toothman of Capon Glass with council member Michelle Warnick contributing a decorated cake.
The Hampshire High Trojan basketball team and their coaches were also honored in a proclamation read by Mayor Laura Turner, who made special mention of the team’s sportsmanship award and of the place Capon Bridge’s own Drew Keckley earned on the All-Tournament team.
The council meeting began with a scheduled hearing on an ordinance to allow the town to seek up to $1 million in funding for the town sewer system upgrade. The ordinance was passed without discussion.
During the council meeting, Mayor Turner announced that council member Chris Turner, the mayor’s husband, passed his certification as a class 1 water operator “with flying colors,” and has been hired to head the department, a position which has changed hands several times in recent years.
The town is about to send out its annual reminder of what not to flush into the sewers, and Chris Turner reported a new problem contributing to problems in the town sewer plant.
Presumably to combat Covid, people have been using a lot of bleach and flushing it into the sewers, where it kills off beneficial bacteria essential to the proper operation of the sewer plant. Turner asked that people stop doing this.
Fort Edwards Estates Homeowner Association President Rick Moreland asked the council to consider contributing to the cost of paving the first 50 feet of Settlers Lane and then tapering the road to 12 feet going up the hill. He pointed out that the first part of the street is located in Capon Bridge, as is half the street going up the hill.
The subdivision has been given an estimate of $63,900 for the project, and has $6,000 on hand. If the remaining cost is divided equally into 12 shares (11 property owners plus the town of Capon Bridge), it would cost about $4,825 each.
The council tabled the proposal, agreeing to consider it and get back to Moreland “within a reasonable amount of time.”
In other business, Mayor Turner announced the town has purchased the West Virginia state building code and is working on a building code ordinance she expects to be ready for the July 13 council meeting.
Building inspections will be done by the Winchester-based Middle Department Inspection Agency, with fees to be paid by the property owner rather than the town.
The council tabled a discussion of the need to replace a laptop so old it runs Windows 7, but did approve paying a $7 charge for Hardy Net to automatically forward police phone calls to the 911 Center at the end of the day.
The mayor announced that though it has been reported the town is to receive funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, she can find nothing that the town will qualify for unless they ease current restrictions. She promised to keep looking.
Capon Bridge Revitalization Group member Mary Billings updated the council on his group’s efforts to obtain more funding for the revitalization of Capon School Street.
A business permit was approved for Bent River Woodworks to offer retail services and consignment.
