Those 4 years from 1861 to 1865 devastated many parts of the nation. In reading and researching I keep running into a subject that is often not reported, the animals and pets of the soldiers and citizens.
There are a number of books on the subject, none that I’ve read but there are numerous accounts of horses and dogs. In my book, “Hanging Rock Rebel, Lt. John Blue’s War in West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley,” he refers to his horses many times.
As a cavalryman, the importance of horse goes without saying. No horse, no ability to move with your fellow soldiers.
During the war his mounts were replaced often. Confederate cavalrymen had to supply their own mount while the Union army provided horses for their cavalry. The horse was the responsibility of the soldier.
There were times when neither soldier nor the horse had food to eat and water to drink. This was a constant concern.
During the war Lt. Blue lost many horses. The only one he mentions by name is Mulligan, who helped him escape the Yankees near Romney. His final battle was a cavalry engagement at the Battle of Auburn, (Va.).
“My horse blundered and fell on his knees, he rose again…..he was badly hurt…a shell or solid shot nearly severed my horse’s neck,” Blue says. Blue was near death, was captured and spent the rest of the war in 4 different prisons.
Cavalry engagements could have as many as 15,000 cavalrymen. The devastation to both men and beast was great. It is estimated the death toll of both horses and mules at the Battle of Gettysburg was about 3,000.
More famous horses were Robert E. Lee’s Traveller, buried at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., near his master’s grave, and Abraham Lincoln’s, Old Bob, whose statue with the president is located in Washington, D.C.
After the war, the horse of a Confederate soldier, if it survived, was as valuable in peacetime as it was during war. Capt. Edward McDonald, a Confederate cavalry officer, relates in the book, “Mount Up,” by his granddaughter, Julia Davis, the importance of having a horse.
After the war, Capt. McDonald had nothing. Confederates were not allowed to own land, hold public office, or vote after the war. He had an opportunity to lease a farm in Cool Springs, Va., but he needed money.
On horseback, he traveled to Piedmont for a loan so he could begin farming and provide for his family. Upon his return through Romney, a corrupt deputy sheriff, said someone was suing him for an unpaid debt and levied an attachment on his horse, Mack. He was devastated, for without a horse he could not farm.
His dreams were just about dashed. Col. White, a Romney resident, moved the horse and diverted attention so both Mack and Capt. McDonald could escape back to Clarke County.
From “A Women’s Civil War,” Cornelia Peake McDonald, who lived in Winchester, tells how she lived through much of the war watching the wounded and dying on her doorstep.
During the Second Battle of Winchester, she writes in her diary, “… horses reared frantic with pain from their bleeding wounds. Some were streaming blood, and looking wild, with their poor eyes stretched with pain and fright.”
Even the surrender conditions at Appomattox allowed for Confederate soldiers to keep their horses so they could return home and have the ability to farm.
In “The Civil War Letters and Diary of Joshua Winters, A Private in the Union Army Company G, First W. Va. Volunteer Infantry,” by Elizabeth Davis Swiger, he states, “i was over in Romney yesterday and as i was goin down the windays [windows] like thay did when we was hear before i seen mules and horses asticking their heads out of the windays of sum of the best houses.”
What the Yankees didn’t take, citizens had to protect.
Myra Harper Sheets tells of the Yankee occupation of Romney, lighting fires in the streets and sparks flying toward homes.
“We had old Bill, our much-loved horse, tied to a post at the back porch, and every time he moved we were ‘Jonnie on the spot’ for fear he would be stolen.”
Later during a short skirmish west of town near the Romney bridge, Willie, a family member, old Bill and the family dog, Basto, were under fire.
“Just as the horse and dog turned off the main road, Basto was shot through the neck. Willie knelt down over his faithful friend and cried, then laid him on the hillside to sleep his last sleep.”
It is obvious family pets or the valued work animal, all were cherished and often overlooked in the historical record.
