ROMNEY — A collection of passionate community members met on the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind’s campus last Thursday to get a clear picture of “what’s next” for the school’s entrance.
The group mostly was made up of current and former WVSDB staff, school alumni, parents, and historians, and they had one goal: get the ball rolling on developing a memorial at the front of the school for the Administration Building, as well as a bus loop, new sign and expanded entrance.
The goal is for work to begin this fall, said WVSDB Superintendent Clayton Burch.
Chris Campbell with architecture firm ZMM Architects and Engineers led the open forum. The team’s proposed site improvements are six-fold: new entry and bus loop, a memorial, a new parking lot, new campus entrance signage, new site lighting at the entrance of the school, and lastly, something that garnered quite a bit of discussion: the removal of the stone perimeter wall that runs along Route 50.
The wall is crumbling in several places, Campbell said, and in order to expand the entrance to the school for bus entry, part of it would have to be removed anyway.
Romney historian Dan Oates emphasized the historic element of that wall, pointing out that it was built – likely in the 1920s – by W.W. Keister, who also designed and built the Parsons Bell Tower, a monument at Indian Mound Cemetery, the stone house across from the Romney Dairy Queen and the Pin Oak Fountain, all out of rocks from the South Branch River.
He said that Romney has been “devastated” over the last several years by the loss of priceless historic structures.
“I hate to see another thing go down the toilet because we can’t save it,” he said. “That wall has meaning, history. It’s a part of history that’s very specific to this school.”
Former WVSDB teacher Sue Staley asked simply, “Have we not lost enough?”
Keeping the wall would mean repairing it – which would be a huge cost, Campbell warned.
Glen Pinkard, a former WVSDB student and current teacher’s aide at the school, voiced a different perspective, pointing out that if the stone wall is in disrepair, it may pose a safety hazard to students, especially those who are blind or visually impaired.
“I can say that to me, the wall has no significant historic value,” Pinkard said. “If it is in disrepair, I don’t see a need to keep it in its location, spending tons of money on a wall someone built in the 20s…you can preserve history and grow for the future at the same time.”
It’s a definite possibility for ZMM to remove the wall but keep its materials to be incorporated into the new signage or the memorial, Campbell said. The purpose of the forum was to brainstorm, and nothing is really set in stone just yet.
The new entrance to the school and the planned bus loop has the potential to be a huge problem-solver for blind and visually impaired students and staff, Pinkard said. They lost the direct path to Route 50 when the Administration Building burned and the hull was torn out. The bus loop is currently planned to run one-way from the entrance to campus to the McDonald’s intersection.
“We definitely need a nice pedestrian sidewalk that connects…to Route 50,” he said. “That’s the most important thing to me.”
There were several memorial ideas thrown around – including a fountain, which blind and visually impaired students would be able to hear.
Hampshire County Development Authority director Eileen Johnson asked if the WVSDB students would be involved in the memorial planning process, and current school staff pointed out that the students just don’t have the attachment to the Administration Building that the adults, staff and alumni do.
Approximately 450 to 500 bricks were saved from the Administration Building, and using those bricks for either the memorial, the signage or both were all ideas tossed to the ZMM representatives.
One attendee suggested planting trees in the green area as a part of a memorial, and another pointed out that an outdoor classroom could make the space a “living memorial.”
Campbell emphasized that the firm is looking to capitalize on green space and develop the school’s connection to Route 50.
“It has to make the community proud, make the school proud. It can’t be just a driveway,” Staley said.
Charles Hall, who runs HistoricHampshire.org, pointed out that the Administration Building used to be the Classical Institute, and that the memorial should cover the building’s entire history – not just its history as a part of WVSDB.
ZMM Architects and Engineers are no strangers to working in Romney, or on the WVSDB campus. They’re working on the Blue and Gold Building, as well as spearheaded Keller Hall’s roofing project.
“We’ve been entrusted with working with a lot of state landmarks,” Campbell said, adding that just recently, ZMM put the pyramid roof back on Wood County’s courthouse. “We do understand the importance of landmarks in this community.”
Once the firm completes the design process and it’s approved at the state level, the package will go out to a pre-bid meeting for all subcontractors, confirmed Burch. The total cost of the project will be determined at that point.
