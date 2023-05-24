ZMM

Proposed changes from ZMM

ROMNEY — A collection of passionate community members met on the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind’s campus last Thursday to get a clear picture of “what’s next” for the school’s entrance.

The group mostly was made up of current and former WVSDB staff, school alumni, parents, and historians, and they had one goal: get the ball rolling on developing a memorial at the front of the school for the Administration Building, as well as a bus loop, new sign and expanded entrance.

Stone wall

The stone wall will likely be removed during the facelift.

