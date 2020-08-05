AUGUSTA — Though the fully-planned prom celebration “A Year to Remember” was nixed by state COVID-19 restrictions in July, it has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.
Kristin Mumpower, mother of 2020 Hampshire High School graduate Kalei Haines, has spearheaded the prom planning from its inception, and she is continuing to do her best to make sure the event does justice to the seniors who still plan to attend.
“We don’t have as many seniors coming, but that’s up to them,” Mumpower said. “The ones that have RSVP-ed are super excited.”
The prom, originally scheduled for July 17, was postponed after Gov. Jim Justice announced that gathering restrictions would be reinstated for West Virginia, tightening the maximum number of folks allowed to gather from 100 to 25. This announcement not only shut down the plan for a prom at Bigg Rigg’s in Augusta for 2020 seniors, but also forced the school board to cancel graduation at Wapacoma on July 18 as well.
The rescheduled prom is going to be held on Aug. 22, a Saturday, which Mumpower said might be helpful for students who have already gone away to college.
“We made it a Saturday so those that are going away to school could come back for an evening,” she explained. “We want them there. They deserve a great evening together before they all start a new journey in life.”
Presenting a sermon about the future to the senior attendees will be Pastor Johnny Spencer, Mumpower’s brother.
The folks at Bigg Riggs will be the only ones serving food, which minimizes health risks for everyone at the event.
With precautions in place such as screening forms and temperature checks for all attendees, Mumpower said it’s time to move forward, pointing out that Moorefield had their prom in July at a bingo hall.
“The virus is here and it’s not leaving anytime soon,” she said. “We can’t stop living; (our prom) is outside so it’s not like we’re all cooped up inside.”
Mumpower also added that attendees will be following “all safety measures we can follow.”
With the gathering limitation still set staunchly at 25 people, Mumpower said she feels that separating attendees into smaller groups on the property will still allow seniors to celebrate their year in a safe, health-conscious way.
As of right now, she commented that only 30 seniors have RSVP-ed for the event, and Mumpower suggested that this might be because once Justice tightened the gathering restrictions in mid-July, some families had their own proms for their own seniors.
With this event, volunteers are appreciated to help with decorations, she noted, including hanging lights inside and outside of the barn. There will be giveaways, with prizes that had already been donated before the planned July date, including 3 grand prizes: a kayak and 2 Yeti Cooler and Cup sets.
And, each senior that attends will come away from the event with a personalized mason jar, which will also be their drink cup throughout the evening, acting as a keepsake and a health precaution.
Seniors interested in attending this event should contact Mumpower at kristinmumpower@yahoo.com to RSVP by Monday, Aug. 17.
