Capon Bridge will be flushing hydrants Thursday and Friday.
The annual flushing is required by the state.
When hydrants are flushed, discoloration of the water occurs. The discoloration and turbulent water are in no way harmful to your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or dishwashing. If water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear again.
It’s Veterans Day today. Government offices are closed and no mail is being delivered.
A chemistry professor at Potomac State College has been awarded an Open Education Resources grant to find alternatives to high-priced college textbooks.
The grant to Ganesh Ghimire comes from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the Community and Technical College System.
The grant will allow Ghimire to develop an open-resource chemistry course that will be offered by fall 2021.
West Virginia gas prices fell 3.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.08 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average is 13.6 cents lower than a month ago and 48.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price fell 1.9 cents last week, averaging $2.09 Sunday. The national average is down 8.8 cents in a month and 53.7 cents in a year.
