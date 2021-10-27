Butch Kuykendall, the head basketball coach for Hampshire High’s girls, makes no bones about his dislike for the conference schedule his Trojans play.
“Why are we playing 10 games against Maryland schools?” he asks.
His main beef is that the schedule can put his squad at a disadvantage for the state playoffs. The Trojans might not have the experience against the teams they will meet. More frustrating is that post-season seeding always relies first on head-to-head competition. If Hampshire hasn’t played some of the teams, then the seeding gets decided by a vote of the coaches.
He’d rather settle things on the court than at a coaches’ meeting.
That makes sense, but it’s not the whole story, of course.
Playing the Cumberland-area schools saves on travel expenses and is more likely to generate attendance, home and away.
The Garrett County schools are more like Hampshire — drawing from a large, sparsely-populated area.
I think I have a solution that would satisfy Butch and keep the travel budget in line.
Let’s annex Allegany and Garrett counties into West Virginia.
Seriously. Think about it.
First, we’re a state that has first-hand experience carving up another state to make our own.
Secondly, ask the folks in Allegany and Garrett and they tell you that often they feel like afterthoughts in their own state.
The Lutherans already lump Garrett County in with West Virginia for governance purposes.
The two counties are a heck of a lot closer to Morgantown than to College Park, so university allegiances might shift easily.
On a high school sports level it would be a stroke of pure genius.
Allegany and Fort Hill would give the Eastern Panhandle a much better chance of winning a state football championship. The Super Six would finally mean something over this direction.
Even closer to home, Hampshire would suddenly have a AAA section that didn’t mean traveling 60 miles east or 90 miles west. Hampshire, Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge and Southern would be a nice Class AAA section.
The new panhandle would look more substantial on maps. The sales tax revenue from the Cumberland-LaVale area would be beneficial.
Folks traveling west on U.S. 50 wouldn’t have to leave the state to get to the other part of West Virginia. I-68 would be ours from beginning to nearly the end.
The benefits are endless. The drawbacks none.
Somebody make sure Ruth Rowan sees this. She could be introducing a piece of legislation this spring that would be even bigger than the state reptile bill.
Call Senator Byrd; we’ll need his support, too.
Let’s make this happen. Not just for Butch Kuykendall, but to extend the blessings of Mountain State liberty to all those yearning for it in Allegany and Garrett counties.
