ROMNEY — Armyworms are here.
Just ask Mary and Kevin Burkett.
“The worms have destroyed most of our yard,” Mary said in response to an article in last week’s Hampshire Review about weather and natural plagues that farmers are encountering this year.
County farm extension agent Candace DeLong said in that article that she had heard reports of armyworms in Grant County, where they have attacked hayfields and pastures, devouring them in a matter of days.
The Burketts said their yard has fallen victim to the pest.
“In the beginning we had no idea what was happening to our grass,” Mary said. “ Within days we had lost one side of our yard and another side was dying.”
Kevin found the answer online — armyworms. Make that fall armyworms.
They’re actually the larvae of the armyworm moth, which overwinters in the deep south because it can’t survive freezing temperatures. But the adults can range as far as southern Canada, laying eggs and producing fall armyworms along the way.
