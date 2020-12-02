Hasty is the man most prominently associated with a group that called itself the Committee to Reform Hampshire County Government.
In 2003 they gathered the signatures of 10 percent of Hampshire County’s voters on a petition to replace the 3-member County Commission with an 8-member tribunal. The tribunal would have had 1 representative from each of the county’s 8 voting districts, representatives chosen only by that district’s voters.
The process is vaguely outlined in West Virginia code. The committee’s efforts, which were ultimately unfulfilled, helped clear up the language in the law, thanks to an opinion from the West Virginia Supreme Court.
But that wasn’t before the effort dragged on for 5 years, stalled out in the Legislature and formed battle lines in the county over the reform.
At one point the committee’s efforts had enflamed passions so much that the County Commission declared that since the county’s population had grown, the signatures no longer represented 10 percent of voters. (The courts threw out that line of defense.)
That’s the sort of fussing that accompanied the saga.
Ultimately, West Virginia’s time-honored tradition of a County Commission prevailed, and the idea of remaking Hampshire County’s government died an inglorious death.
Here’s what came to me last week as their problem: the committee didn’t go far enough.
A delightful little British travel show opened my eyes this weekend to the missed opportunity.
The series is “Village of the Year.” You can view it on the streaming service Acorn TV. Each episode profiles 4 charming, picturesque villages with judges picking 1 to advance in the competition.
Ultimately 1 village prevailed as the best of the year, winning a prize to make itself an even better village. (I haven’t watched the whole series yet, so I don’t know who won.)
The episode that featured Embo, Scotland, was the one that brought Hampshire’s failed revolution to mind.
You see, Embo and its few hundred seaside residents didn’t just ask permission from Scottish leaders to reshape the way they were run.
They declared independence.
The historic event happened on July 16, 1988. Embo set up a border guard for its defense, and, more importantly, to tax incoming goods and travelers.
They also banned the import of water because it could dilute the whisky (that’s how the Scots spell it, without an “e” near the end).
Embo issued its own currency and a local stalwart wrote Embo’s national anthem.
The Clynelish Distillery from the next town over even produced 50 cases of its malt whisky that it labeled “The Spirit of Free Embo” to mark the occasion.
Now, granted, Embo’s state of independence was only for a day and all in support of a good cause – securing the shuttered primary school to become a community center.
But why stop at a day?
A free Hampshire with its own currency and laws has its appeal.
Just the potential for an economic boost would be overwhelming.
The U.S. would need to open an embassy here. So would other nations. With embassies being no small buildings, we’re talking a major building boom.
As a U.S. ally, we should be in line for a lot of foreign aid.
And all those companies that want to haul goods from Virginia to our old state of West Virginia across U.S. 50 or from Maryland down to Hardy County (or vice versa)? Wouldn’t they need to pay tariffs?
Of course, that means we would need to secure our borders, not just with Maryland and Virginia, but also those stay-behind West Virginia counties of Morgan, Mineral and Hardy.
I’ve heard at least one president say that a nation without borders is no nation at all.
Hampshire would have the chance to do right what the U.S. Congress has got wrong over the decades. We could pass laws that make sense and don’t have loopholes. We could tax equitably.
Declaring independence would go far beyond the committee to reform Hampshire County government’s requests for change.
We could be the Embo of America with all the rights and prerogatives thereof. A Free Hampshire would be groundbreaking.
