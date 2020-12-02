ROMNEY — An ordinance aimed at cutting down the number of vacant buildings in town has a mixed early result.
On the down side, more than half the owners of Romney buildings initially deemed vacant have not responded to letters notifying them of the town’s requirements.
On the plus side, Mayor Beverly Keadle says, “We’ve seen several of those properties sold.”
The ordinance became law in January and the town began sending letters in late summer to about 60 owners notifying them of placement on the new registry of vacant buildings.
Properties on the registry for a year will be assessed a $500 fee. The fee rises each year, reaching $5,000 after 5 years. Vacant buildings that are also uninhabitable will incur an additional $100-a-year fine under the existing building code.
“It doesn’t cost them anything right now,” Keadle noted.
Second notices were sent out 2 weeks ago to about 35 building owners.
“We have to get people to respond to the registry,” Keadle said. “That’s our goal now.”
Owners can get off the list by showing the property is in use. Proof can include paid bills for water, sewer and electricity; mail delivery; or a business license.
Or, as Keadle noted, by selling the property.
“I’ve been pleased with the numbers that have sold,” she said. “It means someone’s going to move in and enliven the neighborhood again.”
Most of the vacant buildings are residential.
Councilman Duncan Hott has asked at council meetings if Keadle has granted any waivers, but the mayor pointed out that the ordinance doesn’t have any provision for waivers.
The ordinance was drafted for Romney by the WVU Law School Land Use Clinic.
The ordinance calls vacant buildings a fire hazard and a shelter for illegal activities, contending they detract from neighboring properties and require additional services to protect the public safety, health and welfare.
