Voters here will have a choice for state senator on the November ballot.
Environmental activist Robin Mills learned last week that he has qualified for the ballot as an independent candidate to oppose Republican incumbent Charles Trump of Berkeley Springs in the 15th District that includes half of Berkeley and all of Morgan and Hampshire counties.
“I think a democracy requires that we give the citizens a choice,” Mills said.
Trump, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, was unopposed in the May primary as he seeks his 3rd term.
Mills had already filed as a write-in candidate in the 15th District race, then found he needed only 25 signatures on a petition to put his name on the ballot.
Two other Hampshire men have made the November ballot as independents. Frequent candidate Terry Craver is running for County Commission against Republican Brian Eglinger, a rematch of their 2016 primary that Eglinger won on the way to his 1st 6-year term.
And social studies teacher Rob Wolford is running for the 89th District delegate seat his mother-in-law Ruth Rowan lost in the May primary to Republican newcomer Darren Thorne.
Mills has a political history here.
He spearheaded a successful campaign in 2014 to require Hampshire County to create a recycling plan. He launched a petition drive that got the question on the ballot, a question 69% of voters supported.
In the early 2000s he ran unsuccessful back-to-back bids for the House of Delegates to represent eastern Hampshire and Morgan County in the old 51st District.
In 2006 Mills ran on the Mountain Party ticket and finished 3rd with less than 10% of the vote behind Republican Daryl Cowles, who won, and Democrat Gary Lee Nelson.
Two years later, as a Democrat he pulled 42% of the vote against Cowles in Hampshire County, but lost the total vote 75.5% to 24.5%.
Mills said this time around he will “certainly” talk about education and recycling.
He was critical of Trump’s support for charter schools.
“I think he’s trying to kill the teacher unions,” Mills said.
His issues with Trump even extend to the state senator’s grandiose suggestion in 2020 that Frederick County, Va., accept West Virginia’s invitation from the 1860s to join the Mountain State.
“His proposal to have Frederick County, Virginia, secede from Virginia to West Virginia was outrageous and unrealistic,” Mills said.
Mills noted that the 3 independents on the ballot are all military veterans, but none of their opponents are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.