CHARLESTON — The State Board of Education wasted no time in filling the position of superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
At its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, the board named Pat Homberg, who has been acting as the leadership liaison between the school and Charleston since May, as the new superintendent.
“She already knows about the COVID-19 re-entry plan,” Board President Miller Hall said.
Homberg is the retired director of the state’s special education program, so she has had dealings with WVSDB in the past.
The state thought it had the position filled on July 31 after a day of interviews, announcing Webster County Superintendent Scott Cochran as the new superintendent. Four days later he backed out of the appointment, citing family reasons.
Homberg came to Romney shortly after Mark Gandolfi resigned as administrative superintendent on May 8. Gandolfi and Jamie Vittorio had been leading the school since the State Board of Education fired Martin Keller in late 2017. Vittorio carries the title of chief academic officer.
Homberg said she is glad to take on the roll for the time being.
“I’ve been working with everyone and we’ve been working along,” she said.
She doesn’t expect to remain as superintendent for any length of time.
“They will continue to look for one,” she asserted. “This is temporary.”
Hall said much the same thing last week.
“My idea is if we put it out there now, we are not going to get any applicants,” he said. “She already knows about the COVID-19 re-entry plan, Pat has already established that. We will ride the waves as long as we can, we have somebody that is already up there.”
State Superintendent Clayton Burch endorsed the board’s decision.
“She has quite a lot of experience working with the Schools of the Deaf and the Blind over the last 10 or 15 years,” he said. “She understands in the past what we have gone through when we have hired superintendents there.”
