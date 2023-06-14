ROMNEY — Judge Carter Williams’ six-month suspension began last week, confirmed an administrative order from the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
The suspension was effective June 6 – last Tuesday, the order said.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 4:56 pm
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 4:56 pm
ROMNEY — Judge Carter Williams’ six-month suspension began last week, confirmed an administrative order from the state Supreme Court of Appeals.
The suspension was effective June 6 – last Tuesday, the order said.
Judge Charles Parsons, a senior status judge, will be presiding over Circuit Court matters in Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties until the end of the suspension – from June 7 through Dec. 7, 2023.
At the beginning of May, the West Virginia Supreme Court Judicial Disciplinary Council imposed five sanctions on Judge Carter Williams resulting from his actions during a 2021 traffic stop in Moorefield.
First, that Williams be suspended from his position as circuit judge for six months without pay – a suspension that began last week. Second, he must maintain compliance with the Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program (JLAP) monitoring agreement for two years. He will also be censured, where his actions will be formally denounced, and will be required to pay a fine of $5,000.
He also must pay the court costs of the disciplinary proceedings.
Moorefield officer Deavonta Johnson stopped the judge during July of 2021 after seeing him driving with his cellphone in is hand, court records said.
While Johnson explained the reason for the stop, court documents detail that Williams interrupted, raised his voice and emphasized that he was a judge – and also initially refused to provide his driver’s license and registration before eventually complying.
When Johnson returned to the cruiser, Williams called the officer’s supervisor.
Later that same evening, Williams called Johnson’s supervisor again, as well as the Moorefield police chief, a former police chief, the Circuit Court’s chief judge and Moorefield mayor Carol Zuber, court records show.
The Supreme Court sanction detailed that Williams’ actions “ventured past coercion into retaliation,” and that the calls he made afterward were “a blatant invocation of his office.”
Judge Parsons has been recalled for temporary assignment to the 22nd Judicial Circuit, and is authorized to enter orders that would address matters considered or heard by him during Williams’ six-month suspension.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.