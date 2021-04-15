WEYERS CAVE, Va. – A 17-year-old male pilot from Romney, W.Va. crashed a plane on April 12 at 7:08 p.m. in Augusta County, Virginia.
The Hampshire County resident was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. A juvenile male passenger was transported to Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries as well.
The plane, a Piper PA-28-140 Cherokee, was conducting touch-and-go landings at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport in Weyers Cave. As the small aircraft was attempting to land, the pilot's controls became unresponsive which caused the plane to drift left. The plane caught a limb and then struck several trees just outside the airport property.
The crash remains under investigation as the FAA and NTSB have both been notified.
More information will be upcoming in a future edition of the Hampshire Review.
