CHARLESTON — West Virginia has joined 21 other states calling for the President to declare Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO).
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey emphasized that the Biden administration must call the organizations “what they really are: terrorists.”
Fentanyl is now the top killer of adults aged 18-45. Drug overdoses have killed more than 100,000 Americans over the past year, and 66 percent of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
“The Mexican drug cartels are using fear, intimidation and violence to further their foothold in the illicit drug trade,” Morrisey said.
This new wave of urging the President follows a push from 18 attorneys general – including Morrisey – for fentanyl to be classified as a “weapon of mass destruction.”
“Designating the cartels as FTOs will give state and federal law enforcement agencies increased powers to freeze cartel assets, deny entry and/or visas to cartel members and allow prosecutors to pursue tougher punishments against those who provide material support to the cartels,” the coalition wrote in a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says Mexican drug cartels “import dangerous, raw materials from China, use them to produce deadly synthetic opioids at low cost, and unlawfully transport those opioids into the United States.”
They added that fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat the country has ever faced.
Morrisey said that the synthetic opioid is being funneled into the nation through the southern border – with Chinese chemical manufacturers making and sending the raw ingredients to Mexico, where cartels make and traffic the drug on an industrial scale.
“This is a matter of life or death, and we need to treat it as such,” he added.
Morrisey joined the Virginia-led coalition, along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
