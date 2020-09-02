CHARLESTON — All those driver’s licenses that expired after March 1 have now been extended to Dec. 31, the Division of Motor Vehicles announced this week.
The list includes any driver’s license, instruction permit, graduated license (level 1, 2 or 3), Commercial Driver’s License, as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration or state identification cards.
This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until Sept. 30. The new extension applies to driver’s license and ID cards only.
DMV is asking customers to visit the agency’s online services portal at dmv.wv.gov and renew online or visit a local kiosk (with no changes and every other renewal cycle).
Appointments for changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards or for new driver’s licenses and ID cards may be made by visiting go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.
Vehicle transactions that had an expiration date of March 1 or later are not included in the new extension, and have an expiration date of Sept. 30. Vehicle transactions can be completed in a variety of ways.
Title work may be done through the mail, by appointment in the regional offices, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each office (except the Fairmont Exam Center). Vehicle registration renewals may be done online, at a kiosk, through the mail, over the phone, by appointment at many regional offices, at local county sheriff’s departments, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each regional office.
If a customer chooses the secure drop box, their transaction paperwork is mailed back to them once completed.
For more information, visit the DMV website.
