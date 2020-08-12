MARTINSBURG — A man from Paw Paw was sentenced in federal court Monday on a sex charge.
Elmer Leroy Kerns, 44, will serve 57 months in prison for crossing state lines to have sex with a minor.
Kerns pled guilty to the count in February. He admitted to traveling across state lines to engage in sexual activity with a person under the age of 18. The crime took place in July 2019 in the Northern District of West Virginia and elsewhere.
The West Virginia State Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett prosecuted the case. Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
