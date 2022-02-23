1
CHARLESTON — Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s 2 congressional districts after the state lost a seat in the U.S. House due to population losses over the past decade.
The Secretary of State’s office has certified the list of candidates for the May 10 primary.
The districts of incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney were merged starting in this election cycle. Both are running in the new 2nd District and will be joined in the GOP primary by Susan Buchser-Lochocki of Morgantown, Rhonda Hercules of Wheeling and Mike Seckman of West Union. The Democratic primary will pit Angela Dwyer of Martinsburg against Barry Lee Wendell of Morgantown.
In the 1st District, incumbent Carol Miller faces Republican challengers Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton and Kent Stevens of Milton. Lacy Watson of Bluefield is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Watson lost in the 2020 Democratic primary in the former 3rd District.
McKinley is seeking his 7th term and Mooney his 5th. Miller is seeking her 3rd term.
Early voting in West Virginia begins April 27. The deadline to register to vote is April 19.
Half of the 34-member Senate and the entire 100-member House of Delegates are up for election. Lawmakers approved redistricting maps in October.
House seats were apportioned into single-member districts after passage of a 2018 bill. Previously there were 67 districts and more than half of the House was elected from multiple-member districts.
Republicans hold a 23-11 supermajority in the Senate and 78-22 in the House.
Three Democratic senators are not seeking re-election: Mike Romano of Harrison County, Bob Beach of Monongalia County and Hannah Geffert of Berkeley County.
Former Senate Democrat Mike Oliverio plans to seek office again, this time as a Republican. Also running for the 13th District seat is fellow Morgantown resident Barbara Evans Fleischauer, a longtime Democrat in the House. Both will have primary opposition.
Ex-U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart is running in the Republican primary for a Senate seat held by Democrat Ron Stollings. Also among those seeking state Senate seats are delegates Ben Queen of Harrison County and Mick Bates of Raleigh County and former Delegate Josh Higginbotham of Kanawha County.
Lawmaker sues
anti-abortion group over racist threat
2
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s only Black female lawmaker has filed a lawsuit against an anti-abortion group, citing a racist Facebook post and a racist email she said she received for supporting legislation that would remove all restrictions on abortion.
Del. Danielle Walker filed the lawsuit last week in Kanawha County Circuit Court against West Virginians for Life and Richard Demoske, who resigned as president of the group’s Berkeley County chapter after he admitted posting the image of a Ku Klux Klansman on the group’s Facebook page. The post targeted Walker by name.
Walker said she remains in fear for her life and wears protective safety gear. The lawsuit alleges that the email and Facebook post were “authored and posted” by West Virginians for Life and “constitute the modern-day digital equivalent of burning a cross in Del. Walker’s front yard.”
Walker, a Monongalia County Democrat, is co-sponsoring the legislation to repeal all abortion restrictions in West Virginia. A mother, she has spoken publicly about having an abortion in the past.
“These digital communications were and are designed by West Virginians for Life to harass, intimidate, and strike me with fear of violence if I continue my support of a woman’s right to choose,” Walker said in a statement.
West Virginians for Life did not immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment on the lawsuit. Demoske resigned earlier this month from the chapter after admitting his action violated the group’s bylaws. He did not have a listed telephone number and did not immediately respond to a Facebook message from the AP.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages through a jury trial and asks for a restraining order to prohibit the defendants from further contact with Walker.
In contrast to Walker’s proposed measure, the Republican-led West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Feb. 15 that would ban abortion after 15 weeks, a piece of legislation almost identical to the Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The legislation will now move on to the state Senate, which is also dominated by Republicans.
New River Gorge had record visitation in 2021
3
GLEN JEAN — A record number of people visited the newly designated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve last year, officials said.
The park recorded nearly 1.7 million visitors in 2021, which was an increase of 600,000 from a year earlier, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported. New River Gorge was designated a national park at the end of 2020.
The highest number of visitors before last year was in 1996, when more than 1.2 million people visited New River Gorge.
Many parks across the U.S. had a decrease in visitors in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but saw an increase last year, the National Park Service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.