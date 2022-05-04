Midway through early voting, turnout is the lowest it has been in the last 3 election cycles.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, 219 people had made the trip to the Courthouse in Romney to vote in the May 10 election.
That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the 1,550 that cast ballots in the 1st 3 days of early voting during 2020’s pandemic-delayed election that had presidential, senate and statewide offices on it.
But Tuesday’s total also lags the 2018 midterms (276 voters at midday Tuesday) and 2016, when 402 people had voted by the same point.
The 2022 Hampshire ballot had a 7-way race for 3 seats on the school board and contested Republican primaries for County Commission, delegates from 2 districts and Congress.
Early voting continues through Saturday, with the Courthouse polling station open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday and then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Election Day is next Tuesday with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in all 25 precincts.
County Clerk Eric Strite, Hampshire’s chief election officer, wasn’t making any predictions about turnout.
Past midterms provide an indicator.
In 2018, 24.7% of Hampshire voters went to the polls, but that was 2 years into the Trump presidency and interest was high in both parties. A U.S. Senate seat (Shelley Moore Capito’s) was on the ballot.
Turnout in 2014 was at 17%, even with a Senate race on the ballot. In 2010, it was 18.1%. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.