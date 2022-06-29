What political leaders and advocacy groups were saying after the Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision gutting Roe v. Wade was announced Friday:
Delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire: “The United States [is] 1 of 7 countries that allows abortions after 20 weeks. France and Germany have a 14-week limit. Reflect on Germany’s history and think why they would place such a value on life.”
Senate President Craig Blair, R-15th District: “We applaud the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to affirm that every human life is precious. We stand strong with the majority of West Virginians who have shown us and told us they believe unborn children are entitled to the same rights as everyone, and we are ready to expeditiously take any necessary steps to ensure we continue to save and protect as many innocent lives as possible in West Virginia.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-Farmington: “As a Catholic, I was raised pro-life and will always consider myself pro-life. But I have come to accept that my definition of pro-life may not be someone else’s definition of pro-life. I believe that exceptions should be made in instances of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy. But let me be clear, I support legislation that would codify the rights Roe v. Wade previously protected.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-Charleston: “By overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court has returned this issue to the states to make their own determination. I support this decision, and I would expect West Virginia to support this decision as well.”
Gov. Jim Justice, R-Greenbrier: “I applaud the Supreme Court’s courageous decision today. I’ve said many times that I very proudly stand for life and I am rock-solid against abortion, and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, R-Jefferson: “This historic decision is long past due, although it took nearly 50 years to overturn several flawed Supreme Court decisions that have led to the tragic deaths of more than 60 million unborn children. I am proud to stand with those who agree that the law must afford the unborn the same rights as everyone, most especially the inviolable right to life.”
Margaret Chapman Pomponio, executive director of West Virginia Free: “We are calling on the Legislature to repeal the old criminal code around abortion that was put into place before West Virginia was even a state. I mean, we’re talking draconian, nasty stuff. It needs to be repealed.”
Wanda Franz, president of West Virginians for Life: “We are thrilled with the decision rendered by the Supreme Court today. We are so happy to be able to live in a country that is no longer damaged by the legalized killing of our most vulnerable members.”
Katie Quinonez, executive director of Women’s Heal th Center of West Virginia: “Roe has never been enough, but in states like West Virginia, it was the only thing protecting abortion access.”
Bishop Mark Brennan, Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston: “While this decision will offer greater protection for the unborn in some parts of the country, we call upon Catholics throughout the diocese to continue to foster a genuine respect for all human life throughout our country.”
Gary Zuckett, executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action: “Today the Supreme Court has turned back the clock 50 years by effectively eliminating a basic Constitutional freedom that for decades has enabled pregnant people to make basic decisions about their own futures.”
State Sen. Mike Caputo, D- Marion: “I am so, so bitterly disappointed in our United States Supreme Court. The courts should be a place devoid of politics, but this decision and its majority opinions — both leaked and published — are overtly political.”
