Sept. 27: Robert Harry Smith II, 33, of Rig was arrested for conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Sept. 28: Joey Lee Chapman, 34, of Romney was arrested for no motor vehicle inspection.
Sept. 28: Gregory Scott Saville, 52, of Romney was arrested for conspiracy to commit fraudulent scheme x2.
Sept. 28: Cassandra Rachelle Bowman, 27, of Augusta was arrest for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver fentanyl.
Sept. 28: Patrick Lynn Largent, 57, of Points was arrest for possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.
Sept. 28: Kit Michael Corbin, 29, of Shanks was arrested for reckless driving and no proof of insurance.
Sept. 28: Marshall Lee Wratchford, 26, of Augusta was arrest for possession of heroin.
Sept. 30: Rachael Elaine Biggs, 33, of Rainelle was arrest for failure to appear x2.
Oct. 3: Gerald Walter Lofthouse, 68, of Augusta was arrest for assault.
Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Warrant/process service: 4
