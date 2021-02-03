Gutsy and valid
Editor:
Jim King’s “On the Loose” January 27 Editorial about the Acting Chairman of the Republic Party of West Virginia was both gutsy and valid.
For Roman Stauffer to pre-judge Joe Biden at the very start of his Presidency is not only unfair, but also a clear signal of the divide in this country that is continuing to damage all of us to a point of no return. Disagreements are meant to result in a better understanding of opposing points of view, and are a cornerstone of democracy.
However, unless strong opinions are based on factual data, they do nothing but foster fear, resentment, anger, and outright hate toward others who do not necessarily share such views.
John D. Gavitt, Winchester
Democracy
Editor:
A government in which the sovereign power lies with the people, who exercise the lawmaking power through direct majority votes rather than through any elected representatives.
Because this government is based on the popular sentiments of the people at any given point in time, it is frequently and unstable and fluctuating government. Founding Father John Adams used the term “mob rule” and Benjamin Rush “mobocracy” — terms that capture well the problem of a democracy: it is an unpredictable government where passions and selfishness often prevail over reason and deliberation.
Getting rid of the electoral college is foolish and dangerous to our constitutional republic.
George Fontaine, Delray
Clarifying my stand
Editor:
Reference letter to the editor titled “Critical skills” in the January 27, 2021 edition which takes issue with a letter I sent to the editor last December.
It appears the writer is confusing someone else’s contribution with my letter. The writer uses my name but her objection does not correlate to my letter in December.
The point I was making in my December letter concerns politicians favoring foreign governments with aid using my tax dollars over taking care of American’s needs first. Politicians send billions of dollars in aid to foreign countries but deny needs at home. Trump was asking for $2000 for pandemic relief per person, democrats said “no, we don’t have the money”, can only support $600 per person. Guess what?
Democrats are now in control and appear to have found $1400 per person pandemic relief to add to the $600 already delivered....a total of $2000. I am not in favor of giving any foreign country aid, especially those that poke us in the eye, act belligerent toward us, and oppose United States helpful initiatives.
I served many decades in the US Army, some of that time in a “fox hole” fighting to survive. Gutless politicians are not worthy to clean the soles of any warrior’s boots, and that includes Capito and Manchin. Freedom is not free, it takes sacrifice which often involves blood, loss of life, body parts, and family destruction. Politicians willingness to aid the enemy with my tax dollars over American families causes me to recoil in the strongest terms.
Harry Riley, Capon Bridge o
