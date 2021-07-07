Over the weekend traffic on Route 28 was routed onto the just completed lane of the new John Blue Bridge so the old bridge can be torn down and the 2nd lane on the new bridge can be completed.
The shift came a year after traffic was reduced to 1 lane on the old bridge for construction of the overlapping replacement.
The new 1-lane pattern should only last a little more than 4 months, said Division of Highways Project Engineer Ryan Arnold.
That’s because most of the work to support the roadway has already been built.
“The majority of the sub-structure is complete,” Arnold said. “A little bit of additional work remains on the pier caps because they’re too tight to the old bridge.”
With traffic shifted, Arnold said, the next big event will be bringing down the steel truss bridge that has carried traffic between Romney and Springfield since 1936.
That should occur within in the next month “or so,” Arnold said.
He said contractor Brayman Construction now has a November finish date — weather permitting — for the project, about 3 weeks behind its original Oct. 15 target.
Environmental concerns — in the form of archeologically significant relics buried nearby — pushed DOH to build the new bridge nearly on top of the old one so it could avoid the expense and delay of preserving the artifacts.
Even so, the bridge is nearing completion about 6 years after the project was 1st announced and 18 months after a contract was awarded to Brayman Construction.
The overlapping design to replace the 85-year-old bridge puts the northbound lane of the new concrete structure where the southbound lane of the steel truss bridge now runs.
“I love these old bridges, but I guess it has served its purpose,” Romney resident Dot Calvert lamented on Facebook last week.
As it has been since last June 23, traffic over the bridge is guided by temporary signals. The signal alternates for north- and south-bound traffic as well as vehicles coming onto Route 28 from Long Road and Camp Cliffside Road.
The signals are in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Temporary barriers are in place to protect the work area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.