The things that matter
Editor:
I am writing in response to Ed Lombardi’s column “We should be worried” from July 8. I was pleased to see Mr. Lombardi say he believes that black lives matter. I certainly understand his desire to say that no one’s life matters more. His column, however, casts doubt about the sincerity of that belief.
He is right that no one deserves to die like Freddie (not Freddy) Gray. Mr. Gray died in April, 2015 during what Baltimore police call a “rough ride,” which broke his neck. Six officers were charged and tried separately. One trial ended in a mistrial. Two ended in acquittals. Charges against the other three were dropped.
I would like to assume his column meant to refer to George Floyd, who died this past May. I would like to make that assumption, but at the time I write this letter, on Sunday, July 19, if there has been a correction, I have not been able to find it either in print or online.
Finally though, Mr. Lombardi laments those that are trying to “take the focus off racial inequity and place it upon rewriting history.” Mr. Lombardi spends nearly two-thirds of his column talking about these distractions in defense of the status quo that killed both Freddie Gray and George Floyd, as well as far too many others.
Mr. Lombardi, if you truly believe that all lives matter, I ask you to demonstrate that by learning their names, at least before you decide to write about them. If you believe the focus should be on racial inequity and not rewriting American history, I ask you to demonstrate that by keeping your focus there. Instead of using your platform to lament the distractions, which only feeds them, keep your focus on the things you say matter.
Rev. Rob Vaughan, Romney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.