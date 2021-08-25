ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission held a special meeting last Thursday afternoon, to hear requests for funding from the $4.49 million the county is to receive from the American Rescue Plan.
County grant writer Erin Timbrook announced she has prepared materials to guide county departments in describing their planned uses for the money, warning those present that they might find the application process “tedious and redundant,” but it was necessary to follow the federal guidelines exactly when justifying use of the funds.
Commission President Brian Eglinger said he had been studying the rules limiting what can be done with the federal money, and did not think they could grant the Hampshire County Development Authority’s request for funds to replenish the Hampshire County Development Authority’s $250,000 revolving loan fund that was given to Capon Bridge for the town sewer upgrade.
American Rescue Plan funds must be spent by 2026, not loaned out, he explained.
Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson also asked for $50,000 needed for matching funds for a grant financing abatement at the site of the old hospital, and was told by Commissioner Eglinger that this was “a gray area,” but she should try to work this out with Timbrook.
Parks and Recreation was assured they could claim about $50,000 in revenue lost during the Covid pandemic. Director Larry See said they have been left dangerously low on funds that could be needed to maintain the aging former Capon Bridge Middle School building, which the Board of Education plans to give them once a new gym is built for the elementary school.
The American Rescue Plan emphasizes infrastructure, including water, sewer and internet, so it was no surprise that many of the requests were for water systems.
There were 2 requests for self-serve bulk water stations, one for Romney and one for the Capon Bridge Technology Park, that would allow people to fill water containers and pay with coins or a credit card. Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle estimated the cost of a station to be around $125,000,
Both the Hampshire County Development Authority and the schools asked for funds to extend public water lines to the North Elementary School to be built in Slanesville, and also to the old Slanesville Elementary School, which the Development Authority hopes to use for a childcare center.
The Central Hampshire Public Service District asked for an estimated $220,000 for a well to serve as an alternative water source if the South Branch (from which Romney gets its water) were to be contaminated and mentioned the possibility of a project in Springfield as well, without going into detail.
In addition to requests made by county agencies, Dave Stutts and Mary Billings from the Capon Bridge Revitalization Group asked for $150,000 to continue some grant-funded work on Capon Bridge’s School Street Project, creating a bioswale for stormwater control.
The Potomac Eagle also presented a request, for the $20,000 they were told it would take to extend Atlantic Broadband across the street to the train station, complaining their reservation system depends on a website “at the mercy of whatever’s going on” with Frontier, and they don’t always have the signal strength to run credit cards.
Commissioner Eglinger encouraged them to talk with Aaron Cox.
Several county departments, including the broadband initiative, were not present to request a share of the money, and Eglinger said it could take a series of meetings to make sure they “spend it right.” o
