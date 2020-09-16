CAPON BRIDGE — The sun shone bright on veterans and their supporters Saturday.
The 7th annual Veterans Appreciation Day drew a crowd to the grounds of the Capon Bridge Fire Hall for an afternoon of music, ceremonies and the arrival of the 97-mile Freedom Ride.
“What a day it was,” said Larrice Craver, president of the sponsoring Hampshire County Veterans Foundation. “Together we honored our veterans and will be able to give much needed assistance.”
Totals aren’t in yet for the annual fundraiser, but Craver said, “It was a very productive day.”
The motorcycle ride kicked off the day, leaving Romney Cycles at 10. More than 150 riders wound their way through the Potomac Highlands to Tri County Honda in Petersburg, where another 10 bikes joined.
The convoy trekked to Wardensville for a lunch of Mission barbecue and L&M Market hotdogs on the fire company picnic grounds before finishing the ride to Capon Bridge.
“They were escorted to Capon Bridge by the Capon Springs Fire Department,” Craver noted. “They also had the cooperation of police guiding them through intersections along the way.”
That sort of cooperation and celebration was the tone of the day.
Maysville Express, Tracy Wygal, Ken Lake, and Dan and Leah all performed before the dedication to veterans, with colors presented by Boy Scout Troop 77.
Veteran William Puhak read a tribute to MIA/POW soldiers that brought tears to those in attendance, Craver said. Terry Craver followed with reading of a soldier's remains being brought back home.
After the ceremonies, auctioneer Andy Sirbaugh conducted a live auction, starting with a quilt made by the sister of one of the volunteers depicting a tribute to all divisions of the armed forces and the American Flag.
“It was beautifully done by a true artist,” Larrice Craver said.
Missing from this year’s festival was the kids zone, a victim of COVID 19 guidelines.
The day was not only a tribute, but also a fundraiser for the foundation so it can keep up its service to veterans, spouses or their children who need assistance.
Craver encouraged anyone with information about a veteran or their family in need to contact the foundation for an application. Either email h.c.v.f@hotmail.com, call 540-450-7751 or go to the website, hampshirecounty.wixsite.com/veteransfoundation.
