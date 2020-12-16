The Division of Motor Vehicles will move its regional office from Romney to a site to be constructed near the Keyser Walmart by spring.
The announcement last week caught local political leaders and employees at the office on Sunrise Summit by surprise.
“I’m shocked,” Delegate Ruth Rowan said Monday. “I had no idea that this was going on or even being considered.”
DMV said Friday it has signed a letter of intent for a facility to be built in the plaza beside the Keyser Walmart.
DMV had advertised in the Hampshire Review on Sept. 2 that it was soliciting interest from bidders for a facility in the Romney area as its lease expired on the current site on Sunrise Summit.
The ad listed minimum square footage, necessary parking spaces and dimensions for a motorcycle testing track.
The notice drew a single response, from BTA Inc. of Cumberland, which owns the former Weimer Chevrolet property next door to the current DMV.
But, spokeswoman Samantha Knapp of the state DMV office said in an email Friday, her agency dropped its interest here and published a similar solicitation of interest notice in Keyser’s Mineral News Tribune on Nov. 5 and 6.
The new solicitation sought a site in “Keyser or Burlington, or elsewhere in Mineral County that has close access to I-68.”
Follow-up questions to DMV could not get an answer for why proximity to I-68 was crucial, other than this from spokeswoman Natalie Holcomb:
“I-68 runs to Morgantown and is a route frequented by eastern panhandle residents traveling to other parts of West Virginia.”
Knapp also said the new location “will be closer to a larger concentration of population, making it more easily accessible to all residents in the region.”
Knapp referred questions to Holcomb, who said no analysis exists of population concentration.
“You can check census data and other demographic info to check relative population,” she emailed. But she did not respond to a follow-up question asking her to identify the region the office serves so population data could be analyzed.
DMV did not respond to a request for the cost of the new lease. It was paying $110 a square foot under the current lease.
State Sen. Craig Blair, who represents Hampshire County, put responsibility for the decision on the governor’s office.
“Closing the Romney DMV was probably a tough decision,” he said Tuesday morning, “but again, it’s fully up to the governor and his department heads to make the best decisions on where to locate DMV offices to serve as many West Virginians as possible.”
The 15th District’s other senator, Charles Trump, did not return a call asking for a statement. The relocation moves DMV out of the 15th District.
DMV has been housed in the building on Sunrise Summit for 20 years. Bob Mayhew, who owned the Chevrolet dealership across Ridge Loop Road at the time, built the facility. He sold the DMV site to Shaun Dodds of Elkins a couple of years ago.
The state also leases space for the Department of Environmental Protect in the building.
