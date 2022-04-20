GOP congressional election crowded
The May 10 election has more than the contested races for County Commission, school board and House of Delegates on the ballot.
There’s a handful of uncontested local races, a big (but largely meaningless) primary for Congress and a group of party executive committee races also on ballots in Hampshire County.
Three Republican primary races have only the incumbent running for re-election.
• Sonja Embrey is seeking her 4th term as circuit clerk.
• Eric Strite is seeking his 3rd term as county clerk.
• Charles Trump of Berkeley Springs is seeking his 3rd term as 15th District state senator.
One nonpartisan office has a sole contender. J.W. See is running unopposed for a 2nd term as conservation district supervisor.
The Congressional race has drawn 5 Republicans and 2 Democrats to the primary, but the election is really a 2-man race.
That’s because reapportionment has given West Virginia’s 2nd District the unusual distinction of having 2 incumbents.
When the state lost a seat in Congress from the 2020 census, lawmakers split the remaining 2 districts along a north-south line.
The old 3rd and half the 2nd districts became the new 1st, with 3rd District Congressman Carol Miller as the incumbent.
The new 2nd District includes all of the old 1st and the other half of the old 2nd, with both 1st District Congressman David McKinley and the 2nd District’s Alex Mooney running to return to Washington.
Those are the big names on the 5-person Republican ballot. The others are Susan Buchser-Lochoki of Morgantown, Rhonda Hercules of Wheeling and Mike Seckman of Doddridge County’s West Union.
They have about as much chance of taking out the district’s 2 Republican heavyweights as do the 2 Democrats on the primary ballot, Barry Lee Wendell of Morgantown and Angela Dwyer of Martinsburg.
Each of the 2 big political parties, the Republicans and Democrats, have a host of offices on the ballot as well. The parties are selecting members of their central committees as the county, congressional district, state senate and state delegate level.
Separate elections are held for men and women at each level. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.