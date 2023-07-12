ROMNEY — A six-year effort to add Capon Bridge’s green bridge to the National Register of Historic Places is nearing completion.
Capon Bridge activist Tim Reese asked the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission for their support at a special meeting on July 5.
Efforts to add the bridge to the National Register began when the Department of Highways called a public meeting in 2017 to receive community input before replacing the bridge, Reese told the commission.
Then, 362 people responded – and 360 asked to have the bridge restored rather than replaced.
This led the DOH to begin the restoration efforts that are currently underway, and led others to move to protect the bridge by getting it on the National Register.
The green bridge is an “all West Virginia” bridge, said Reese, built in 1933 with Wheeling Steel by a builder out of Charleston, at a cost of $25,045. Its design, a Parker Through Truss Bridge, was popular at the time because it was easy to build and relatively inexpensive.
And 90 years later, only four new structural members have been added (in 1978). Everything else is original.
The work currently being done on the bridge (at a cost of over $7 million) will replace the bridge deck, after which the green superstructure will be put back into place. So long as the superstructure is preserved, Reese had been assured the bridge would remain eligible for the Historic Register.
Landmarks commission secretary Carol Shaw contacted the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and reported being told the five-year span of time during which an application can be submitted after a structure is deemed eligible has expired.
SHPO measured the period of eligibility from 2017, while Reese said he had taken a letter received in 2020 as a starting point. This may slow the process down, Reese acknowledged.
While he hoped they would not have to repeat the entire assessment process, he noted the process might spur interest in restoration work on other eligible structures in Capon Bridge, several of which sit near the bridge.
Landmarks commission president Jean Shoemaker suggested designating a historic district, describing how she has seen many of Romney’s historic buildings torn down. She noted how quickly historic potential can be lost, saying, “Romney could have been a Victorian Williamsburg.”
“Tax credits are really the driving force” in motivating people to choose to renovate, Reese responded, mentioning his own repurposing of older buildings to create the River House and Basswood.
He added he sees the green bridge as part of history, and saving it as central to defining what Capon Bridge will become.
Next, the application to place the bridge on the Historic Register will be sent to SHPO for comments, and then be reviewed by the Archives and History Division of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture & History.
Reese thanked the Historic Bridge Foundation’s former president Adrienne Campbell and executive director Kitty Henderson for helping with efforts to preserve the bridge, and to historic preservation consultant Mike Gioulis from Suffolk for “taking a 60 percent document and pushing it over the finish line.”
In other business, commission members reviewed two bids received in response to an RFP for completion of the county cemetery survey begun in 2015.
No action could be taken until the next regular meeting of the commission, scheduled for July 26.
