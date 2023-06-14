RIPLEY — Ticks have become endemic to West Virginia according to Amy Haskins of the Jackson County Health Department. Speaking on MetroNews Affiliate WMOV Radio in Ravenswood, Haskins said that means they have become quite common along with the illnesses they can create.
“We have a LOT of ticks this year,” she explained. “The state of West Virginia is finding more Lyme Disease and more Rocky Mountain Spotted fever. It is too common.”
She recommended anyone who spend any time in the outdoors, particularly in high grass or in the woods should do a thorough check for ticks when you get home. The tiny creatures can burrow into the skin hidden in your hair and you’ll never know they are there.
She also advised caution as you remove them from your skin.
“You want to make sure you have a pair of tweezers so you can grab the entire tick, especially if it’s already embedded. You want to make sure you’re getting the entire head when you pull that tick off,” she explained.
According to Haskins if you don’t get the head, it will remain under the skin and continue to cause infection until finally removed. Those who find ticks on their body, but later start feeling ill need to see a doctor.
The tell tale signs are fatigue, lethargy, and bullseye shaped rashes which develop on the skin.
The Jackson County Health Department has assembled “Tick Packs” for this summer to help families deal with the critters. The pack includes a set of tweezers, a magnifying glass, and some information packets on the various problems associated with tick born illness and how to recognize the symptoms.
“If you find a tick and end up with the red bullseye rash or you develop fatigue or muscle and joint pain that is out of the ordinary, go to your local physician and get some blood work done,” she said.
