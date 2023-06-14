RIPLEY  — Ticks have become endemic to West Virginia according to Amy Haskins of the Jackson County Health Department. Speaking on MetroNews Affiliate WMOV Radio in Ravenswood, Haskins said that means they have become quite common along with the illnesses they can create.

“We have a LOT of ticks this year,” she explained. “The state of West Virginia is finding more Lyme Disease and more Rocky Mountain Spotted fever. It is too common.”

