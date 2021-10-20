National census projections show that likely fewer than 3 percent of you share my leaning. Judging by the people I run into here, it’s probably much a much lower percentage than that.
It’s something I’ve never even really fully explained to my parents.
I’m a Lutheran.
Oh, I tried to disguise it for my 1st 4 or 5 years here by attending the Episcopalian Church in Romney, St. Stephen’s. I even served as the parish’s treasurer and 1 of its governing vestry members.
But the yearning to be who I truly had become was too strong, so by the end of 2012 I had resigned my posts and started making the pilgrimage to Keyser on Sunday.
I had a choice. I could have started attending Hampshire County’s only Lutheran church, Ebenezer in Rio. It’s about the same distance from Romney as Trinity Lutheran in Keyser, but, hey, the roads are straighter and better and that counts for something in winter.
It was a larger congregation and that counted for something as well.
Now, I should note that Episcopalians and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America are in full communion, which means our 2 denominations can share pastors and a bunch of other church-governance things that are mostly fine points in a contract.
While the worship services are structured similarly, well, the Episcopalian Book of Common Prayer just isn’t the Lutheran Book of Worship. It’s a matter of nuances, comfort level and upbringing. I was attending Lutheran church long before I was worshiping with the Episcopalians.
To be honest, I was (United) Methodist to start with and (converted) Catholic for a number of years. I haven’t officially joined the ELCA, but I consider myself more Lutheran than anything.
To be really, really honest, to me finding a church home is more a matter of finding a setting — both people and manner of worship — that brings me closer to God. I don’t buy all of the theology of any denomination, just like I don’t love all the music of any one recording artist even if I call myself a Trace Adkins or Neil Diamond fan.
Paul told the Philippians, “Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.” He didn’t say join this church or that denomination and you’ll have all the answers.
Which sort of brings me to the point that got me started writing this column. I like worshiping at Trinity in Keyser. The size of the congregation (60 or 70 most Sundays; probably 130 last Sunday for Easter) is comfortable.
And the pews are dotted with kids, which gives me hope for our future and smiles nearly every Sunday I’m parked in one (pew, that is).
Take Palm Sunday. Our crowd starts to get a little noisy after they have taken communion and are waiting for the rest of the worshipers to finish up.
When the 8-year-old sitting a couple of rows back piped up to his dad, it caught my ear. In fact, it caught the ears of about every adult 3 pews in every direction.
“Unless I’m forced to,” he explained, “I’m not going to smoke.”
Good to know and great to chuckle about as we listened to his dad try to convince the boy that he’ll likely never be in a situation where force is used that way.
I thought it couldn’t be beat until last Sunday when the size of the crowd found us sitting near the back so we got the visual on this one.
It was during communion again. The folks about 3 rows ahead of us had partaken, but we were waiting when I became aware of the 7th-grade boy asking the 7th-grade girl just how tall she was.
So they stood up, nose to almost nose, with her being a good inch taller than him.
So the boy said the only thing he could, in a dismissive tone, before plopping himself back down.
“Giant.”
First published April 23, 2014
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.