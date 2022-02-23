So many gave to feed others
Editor:
The Hampshire County Christmas Food Box Program distributed more than 140 boxes of food in Hampshire County families in December 2021. The program wishes to give their utmost thanks to everyone who helped the program last year, including:
• Eli and Misty Cook, Spring Valley Farm, for donating the apples.
• The Hampshire Review for advertising the project.
• Walmart Stores 3344 (Keyser), 2474 (Winchester), and 4514 (Winchester) for a combined $2,400 in grants.
• Rick Hillenbrand for managing grant requests.
• Riviana Foods for donating the spaghetti.
• Pilgrim’s Pride for donating the chickens.
• Adana Richman for donating boxes.
• Dick and Karina Gray for the use of their storage unit.
• Hampshire County Ruritans for the use of the fairgrounds.
• Ruritan Norval Wood, for assisting us all morning and for Norval and Dottie shopping for the bread.
• Volunteers from Cub Scout Pack 32.
• Volunteers from Springfield Mountaineers 4-H Club.
• Laura Staley for snacks and drinks for the volunteers.
• Romney Presbyterian Church for administrative and organizational support.
• The Hampshire County Christmas Food Box Program Planning Committee: David Allen, Jim Bowen, Mike and Sheri Coleman, Don Cookman, Kathy Kuykendall, Maggie Mason, Vida Simon and John Dan Sitar.
• All the volunteers who gave their time and energy to make the Hampshire County Christmas Food Box Program a success!!!
• All our donors from 2021: Laura Berry, Pamela Blair, Jim Bowen, Don and Paula Cookman, Peggy Ensminger, the GFWC of Romney, Mary Glenn, Alana Hartman, Greg and Holly Hodge, Tom and Beverly Keadle, David and Laura LeRoy, Susan Maloney, Roberta Miller, Sandra Peoria, the Town of Romney, Romney First Baptist Church Sunday School, Paula and Don Shriver, Phillis Shingleton, Vida Simon, St. Luke’s Chapel, Alana and Monica Strait, Juanita Timbrook, Rob Vaughan and Katherine Mariska, Deanne Wade and Mark Whetzel.
Rev. Rob Vaughan,
Romney Presbyterian
Of human life
Editor:
Michael E. Herman [1/26/2022] Hampshire Review writes, “There is not one single valid argument for banning abortion.” I would agree with Mr. Herman if it were true that the thing he calls a fetus was not a human child. The fact is the baby is a human child as Mr Herman admits in his letter when he decries,” adoption is putting the responsibility for raising the child on someone else”. I will suggest that the great majority of persons who adopt children consider the adoption a great privilege as well as a responsibility they are happy to accept.
Because the unborn is a human child she or he is entitled to all the rights of any other person living. Unborn chil
dren are separate individuals from the mother and not a blob of unwanted flesh to be removed as though he or she was a cancerous tumor.
Mr. Herman in citing the Declaration of Independence says the “woman has unalienable rights, not the fetus.” I believe the correct reading is not ‘woman’ but “all men” have unalienable rights. Common sense tells us that the proper understanding of ‘all men’ is all ’persons’ and includes men, women and children as well as those who did not at the time the Declaration was approved such as slaves and native Americans. Subsequent changes to law and the Constitution have made clear the correct interpretation of the word ‘men’.
I have faith that in the future the immoral law established by ‘Roe versus Wade’ will also be corrected.
Ultimately there is only one real true issue in this discussion. If the unborn are not human, no justification for elective abortion is necessary. If they are human no justification for elective abortion is adequate.
If it can be conclusively demonstrated that the unborn are not human I am sure that most if not all pro-lifers will walk away from this debate for ever.
Gary Edwards, Augusta
Taxing question
Editor:
In response to an opinion in the February 8th Review written by a Bloomery resident, regarding, among other things, the release of tax returns for Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates, let the following facts speak for themselves:
1. Every winning candidate since Richard Nixon has released tax returns during their campaigns and prior to the election. Even Mitt Romney, though it took some persuasion. The one exception was former President Donald J. Trump.
2. During the presidential debates in 2016, Hillary Clinton asked then candidate Trump, why he had not released his. She suggested that maybe the reason was that he was not as rich as he purported OR maybe he had something to hide. His reply was that he was being audited by the IRS, and would release them as soon as the audit was complete.
3. After the election, that same excuse was given by then President Trump, as well as his chief advisor, Kellyanne Conway, and his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
They repeated that line for the first three years of his term. When the “Ways and Means Committee” asked to see his returns in 2020, his Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin (the IRS comes under the purview of the Treasury Department), said it was not necessary due to executive privilege. The committee then petitioned the courts- the decision was made in their favor by the District Court. The President then appealed, and the Appeals Court also ruled in favor of the committee. Lastly, the President took his case to the Supreme Court, who also upheld the lower court decisions. Finally, his returns were released. Why did he so strenuously keep his returns under wraps?
4. President Bid en released 23 years of his returns and Vice-President Kamala Harris released 17 years of her returns.
5. At a recent rally, the former President urged those present to stage huge protests in New York City and Atlanta GA if he was found guilty of any charges for tax fraud, election fraud etc. He said people have been after him for years. Let’s hope his misdeeds finally come to light and his fervent supporters will recognize the TRUTH when it is divulged.
Thomas R. High, Slanesville
American by birth
Editor:
To some it worries them that they think I have never worked or why I sit around and eat. Well since you are so damn nosy,
I’m 75 years old, I worked for the WV Department of Highways 12 years — U.S. military 8 years and the Army National Guard and 4 years before the National Guard U.S. Navy Reserves.
I retired with all together 35 years and it wsn’t because I ws too damn lazy to work. And I worked for Mr. Bloom 3 summers o his farm and orchard.
As a human being I have the right to go into McDonald’s and drink a cup of coffee for I’m a U.S. citizen by God’s choice, an American and also birth, a veteran by choice and a Johnny Reb by choice and right and also a taxpayer.
And if I go somewhere it is not that I’m looking for a female because my wife is at rest and she didn’t die by drug overdose either. I don’t bother anyone and I’m tired of people wondering how many times I go to Moorefield. You are not paying for my gas.
Oh, and one more thing, if I had a virus I wouldn’t come around people because I have bette sense for I’m not as dumb as some of you think I am and yes I have faults, but that is my problem and not yours and at least I haven’t raped anyone or killed anyone, so leave me alone.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.