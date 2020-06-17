A Hampshire County geographic anomaly popped up on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, ultimately winning money for 2 players.
Early in the opening round, champion Zach Newkirk, an attorney from Alexandria, Va., picked the $800 clue in “A River Runs Under it.”
The answer came up: “West Virginia’s Lost River disappears under a ridge in this mountain range, then emerges as the Cacapon River on the other side.”
Newkirk rang in quickly with “What are the Blue Ridge Mountains?” only to be ruled incorrect by host Alex Trebek.
Challenger Jennifer Kosmin, a history professor from Lewisburg, Pa., then provided what Trebek was looking for: “What are the Appalachian Mountains?”
A few minutes later, during introductions, Trebek informed Newkirk that the judges had ruled his answer acceptable, swinging his score up by $1,600.
Geologists call the area from east of Winchester to the Allegheny Front in Mineral and Grant counties the ridge-and-valley system, lying between the Blue Ridge and the Appalachians.
An argument can be made for the ridge that the river flows under to be an extension of either range.
Newkirk went on to turn the game into a runaway, piling up $21,074 on Thursday and pushing his 3-day earnings to $65,674.
The Cacapon question appeared almost 5 years to the day after the last “Jeopardy!” clue with a Hampshire tie.
On June 15, 2015, “Shh.... What was that? The timber species of this snake, West Virginia's state reptile.”
The correct question, of course, is “What is a rattlesnake?”
That the question even existed was a result of a 2008 effort by 8th-graders at Romney Middle School, who made state history when the resolution they drafted gave West Virginia the timber rattlesnake as its official reptile.
The “Shhh” question came up at the end of the Double Jeopardy round in the category “State Amphibians and Reptiles.”
Challenger Brandon Bushee of Malden, Mass., got it right. o
