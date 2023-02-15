“Keep the ideas flowing” is the new River House slogan, as the nonprofit copes with a sharp decline in revenue after bridge construction began. Board Chair Jenny Archer and Executive Director Monica Wilson stand by a “road closed” sign on the portion of Route 50 running by the building.
CAPON BRIDGE — Last November, Route 50 traffic was diverted away from the River House when repairs to Capon Bridge’s green bridge began with the installation of a temporary bridge across the Cacapon.
They saw a huge impact on daily sales right after the temporary bridge was put in place, River House Board Chair Jenny Archer said, as she and Executive Director Monica Wilson discussed the River House’s situation with the Review last week.
Wilson said she could not give a good estimate of how much they have lost because a year ago they were dealing with Covid, leaving them with no good measure of what “normal” would be.
They have adjusted their hours to cut expenses. Sales were lowest between 9-11 a.m., so the cafe’s regular hours are now Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the cafe also open during special programs.
The River House has been left not only less visible, but also less accessible. Traffic must turn onto Rickie Davy Lane in front of the Capon Bridge Public Library, a very sharp turn for traffic coming from the west. There have already been accidents.
Better signage is coming, too – beginning with a sign in front of the library pointing the way to the River House. The plan for increasing visibility includes using lights to outline the front of the River House in lights and possibly spotlights on the River House and the green bridge after the bridge is moved in front of the building.
They also will be getting some help from the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester, which is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m., when they will be showing the documentary “Fiddlin’,” and sharing ticket and food proceeds with the River House.
No one knows how long they will have to wait for things to return to normal. The Review learned last week from the bridge contractor that work would resume in March, and the contract calls for them to complete work in November.
Fortunately, the River House’s special events continue to do well. Concerts still sell out, other evening activities are well attended, and the December Artisan’s Fair was the largest one yet.
Wilson says they could view the bridge repairs as either a problem or an opportunity – so they got together and came up with a new “Bridge to Creativity” approach, a marketing campaign they could use all year, possibly flowing into future years.
They are determined to “make lemonade out of lemons,” says Archer.
A new Wednesday evening event – “Wine Down Wednesday,” offers an opportunity for the community to gather. Along with wine, the River House will offer special appetizers from the local “Garden of Knead’n” bakery that supplies the River House’s baked goods, and they plan to add art activities and music.
They are talking about buskers and “front porch pickin’” in front of the building on weekend afternoons once the bridge is moved in front of the building.
Other ideas being considered include a bridge art show that might become a coffee table book to sell, a build a bridge contest for kids with Legos or popsicle sticks, a plein air art event with artists at work all over town, or a “meet the bridge builder” program with Triton staff.
They might try a 5K race down Capon River Road or start a River House bicycle or kayak club.
They will also continue to focus on offering a warm and inviting community space for people to come and sit and support local businesses.
They source their foods through local vendors whenever they can, and Archer pointed out they have recently added coffee from Stone Tower Coffee Roasters in Fairmont to a list that includes the Garden of Kneadin’ and Gig’s Barbecue.
Concert prices are up a bit, but this is because expenses have risen about 25 percent, Wilson explains. They evaluate costs periodically and adjust prices so they can at least break even while paying musicians fairly.
The River House is a non-profit, Wilson points out. They are not there to make money, but if ticket money doesn’t cover their expenses, they have to draw on donation funds. They do offer a discount for tickets purchased in advance, which can help lower the price.
Though their finances are suffering, they are still paying their bills, says Wilson, and they hope new ideas will bring people back. It’s been a tough year, but they are working on new ideas and focusing on their new slogan, “keep the creativity flowing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.