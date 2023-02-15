0215 CB bridge 1.JPG

Tonight's “Wine Wednesday” is just one River House response to a decline in foot traffic, says Executive Director Monica Wilson and Board Chair Jenny Archer.  

CAPON BRIDGE — Last November, Route 50 traffic was diverted away from the River House when repairs to Capon Bridge’s green bridge began with the installation of a temporary bridge across the Cacapon.

They saw a huge impact on daily sales right after the temporary bridge was put in place, River House Board Chair Jenny Archer said, as she and Executive Director Monica Wilson discussed the River House’s situation with the Review last week.

0215 CB bridge 2.JPG

“Keep the ideas flowing” is the new River House slogan, as the nonprofit copes with a sharp decline in revenue after bridge construction began. Board Chair Jenny Archer and Executive Director Monica Wilson stand by a “road closed” sign on the portion of Route 50 running by the building. 

