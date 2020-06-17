MARTINSBURG — A Grant County man will spend nearly 4 years in prison for illegally possessing 3 pistols and a rifle in Hampshire County.
William Jonathan Turner, 40, of Petersburg was sentenced in federal district court Monday to 46 months on the firearms charge.
Turner pled guilty in January to a count of unlawful possession of firearms. The convicted felon admitted to having the 3 pistols and rifle on him in March 2018 in Hampshire County.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case and Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.
