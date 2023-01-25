The Review’s online numbers continue to soar, passing 15K followers
You’re keeping tabs on us, and it shows.
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 4:50 pm
The Hampshire Review’s Facebook page has now soared above 13,000 “likes” and 15,000 followers, more than any other weekly paper in West Virginia.
“The numbers are awesome,” Managing Editor Emma June Grosskopf said. “People are looking to us and our page for quality, reliable community news, and I think that’s amazing.”
The follower count has surged past the Preston News and Journal, which is a part of the larger WVNews network.
The Review Facebook page is a hub for sporting event updates and scores, breaking news, recent obituaries, featured content and photo collections – as well as notices like school closures, road conditions and ways to stay safe in inclement weather, which are vital during the winter months.
While other social media platforms have been booming for the younger folks, Facebook is still king – especially in Hampshire County, and with over 13,000 likes and 15,000 follows, clearly the community is keeping an eye on what the Review has to say.
“As a weekly paper, Facebook is a critical tool because it allows us to reach people between publications,” Grosskopf said. “News doesn’t always happen neatly in time for a Tuesday evening deadline.”
When the Covid-19 pandemic reared its ugly head in March of 2020, the Review committed to pushing out consistent, often community-safety-related information on a daily basis – resulting in more and more eyes and “likes” on the page – and the pattern has continued through to 2023.
“We’ve continued to strive to be a reliable, authoritative source for community news in print and online, and through social media, too,” Grosskopf added. “It’s a constant learning process, but our staff just keeps working hard to reach more and more people. We’ve really made huge strides.”
