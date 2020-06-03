With the election looming and the school bond pending approval from the community, the question remains about the next steps if the bond passes, namely, what exactly the new schools will include.
The architecture firm behind the school bond is McKinley Architecture and Engineering out of Wheeling, who have remained constant in their communication with the Hampshire County community. They are preparing to begin the planning and design process should the bond pass next week.
With the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, subcommittees made up of teachers, school staff and community members came together to decide what the schools in the county needs, resulting in the plan that will be on the ballot next Tuesday. What these subcommittees found were what the representatives from McKinley found: obvious issues that couldn’t be overlooked any longer.
“Two things glared out to us,” said Ernie Dellatorre with McKinley. “The first was security, and the second that a building has a useful life. These buildings have gone beyond their useful life.”
When Dellatorre presented the 10-year plan for Hampshire County Schools to the state School Building Authority in Charleston, he said they were “ecstatic” and that the bond was exactly what the county needed.
In the 3 new schools projected to be built should this bond go through, Dellatorre said that security measures will be taken to the next level.
“These 3 schools in Hampshire County if this passes will be some of the most secure schools in the country, not just the state,” he said.
Some of the possibilities he explained that have been implemented in other elementary schools designed by McKinley around the state were absolutely no modular classrooms. If this bond passes only 1 school in the county will have modular classrooms (Hampshire High).
Secure entrances are also in the works, with focuses on mantraps and administration being able to be aware of every open outside door in the school. This even extends to a possibility of a school being able to be locked down at the press of a button.
“We’ve developed a lot of techniques, like making the parking lot visible to the principal and the administration,” Dellatorre explained. “A principal could be sitting at their desk and see something developing in the parking lot. We’ve even developed a lockdown button.”
These security measures are much easier to set in place at a new facility, rather than trying to rework an old building with renovations and updated systems. The cost is higher for renovation in that aspect, Dellatorre said.
Designing schools involves a process that Dellatorre called “educational specification,” which takes a school in terms of numbers (how many students attend the school, how many classes of each subject, what are the special education needs, gyms, etc.) and cumulates the information and results in a basic design and floor plan.
This plan is then taken by the teacher sand the administrators and tweaked to better fit the school’s specific needs in order for the school to flow as best it can. The process of designing a school takes about 5 months, Dellatorre estimated.
As far as what the new schools themselves will look like, Dellatorre assured that “all of our schools have some sort of local feel to them.” He said McKinley aims to blend the schools into their community, which might be a comfort to the folks who feel an emotional attachment to the older buildings.
“We understand that,” Dellatorre said. “We are looking at the old buildings, seeing what works, what didn’t work. We’ve gone so far as to take elements from old buildings to put in the new ones. It means a lot to people.”
That, Dellatorre said, is one of the elements that make McKinley stand out.
“It’s not going to be a cookie-cutter design,” he said. “School buildings are a part of the education process. Everyone has input.”
McKinley is using new technological advancements to bring forward the most efficient facilities possible, and not just in the realm of security. For example, the new buildings’ HVAC systems will allow the classrooms to introduce outside air, which reduces the amount of carbon monoxide in the building.
“That’s the biggest reason why kids are falling asleep in classes,” Dellatorre explained. “They’re breathing in that carbon monoxide. Studies show that learning has improved, test scores have improved when you introduce outside air and proper daylight.”
As far as lighting goes, Dellatorre said the new buildings would see sunlight-regulated lighting systems, meaning that the amount of light turned on in the classroom is regulated based on the amount of light coming through the windows.
Using creative ideas and advancements, other possibilities for the new Hampshire County Schools could be collaborative classrooms, which are connected rooms that can open up to one big classroom.
While creativity is needed to come up with a design that works, Dellatorre said that McKinley has lots of experience and a solid track record of being able to stay within the allotted budget.
“If we are designing a school for $10 million, it has to come in at $10 million or less,” he explained. “Our job is designing the schools fitting into that.”
Hampshire County is in a unique situation because the School Building Authority at the state level is almost matching the bond amount. Simply put, the SBA never gives this much money, and the fact that they did shows just how bad the schools are in need.
“Usually it’s like an 80/20 divide, or 70/30,” he said. “The SBA has recognized that Hampshire County has come a long way, and it’s their way of saying, ‘we see you improving.’”
Where the money is concerned, Dellatorre said that voters won’t see the bond on their tax bills until 2022, and while people are worried about money during this pandemic, they won’t be affected financially for over a year.
With 7 successful bond projects under McKinley’s belt, the company is prepared to get the ball rolling on these new schools for the students of Hampshire County.
“I’m very hopeful for this,” Dellatorre said. “Lots of good things are happening here. It’s a good stepping-stone for Hampshire County. It’s all about education.”
